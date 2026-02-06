LifeBridge Announces New Placement in Harvest Natural Foods

The Natural Allergy Support Supplement Is Now Available in Central California, Partly Through the Brick-and-Mortar Retailer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBridge is a supplement manufacturer that has helped individuals manage allergy symptoms naturally for nearly a decade. In that time, its footprint has spread across the globe, including a recent placement on the West Coast of America — specifically, in Harvest Natural Foods.

LifeBridge's flagship product, SnizIQ, is a supplement that draws on the immunomodulatory power of quail eggs (which have a high concentration of the glycoproteins ovomucoids and ovoinhibitors). SnizIQ offers a natural way for health-conscious individuals to help manage the symptoms of allergic rhinitis. The supplement is proudly Slovakian in origin and is already a recognized health and wellness tool across the Atlantic in Europe. In 2025, the company made major inroads into America, where it found new retailers both online and in-person who helped expand its customer base in North America. Harvest Natural Foods is one of these.

"We are proud to be available in yet another brick-and-mortar location in the U.S.," said LifeBridge owner, CEO, and co-founder Ladislav. "We have been gaining attention in the country for a while now as Americans struggle with lengthening and intensifying allergy seasons. This latest placement in a reputable natural foods store is more proof that our solutions are the best way to naturally support allergy management and similar symptoms."

Harvest Natural Foods is located in Atascadero, in Central California. The long-running, family-owned health food store has been in operation for over 40 years. It is a pillar of health-conscious living in the local community, specializing in a variety of bulk and organic foods, including supplements. LifeBridge's presence on Harvest Natural Foods' shelves is a promising step as it continues to roll out across the greater United States.

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

