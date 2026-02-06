LifeBridge Celebrates the Return of "You Got This Day" for Quitting Smoking

The Health Brand's IQair For Smokers Is a Great Support Tool for Those Seeking to Avoid Cigarettes Heading into February

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people try to quit smoking around New Year's. A large number fail. One organization is attempting to use "Quitter's Day" as a chance to bring back a popular initiative for smokers who relapsed but still want to escape their addiction. The team at LifeBridge lauds this initiative — and they have the tools to support nascent former smokers.

Smoking is a notoriously challenging habit to quit. Research shows smokers attempt to quit more than two times per year. Sometimes this leads to a month or even six months clean. In the end, many return to light up again.

The team at LifeBridge is celebrating a push from Truth Initiative to reinstate "You Got This Day" as a way to encourage people who are slipping in their resolutions toward the end of January. The event coincided with the second Friday of the new year, called "Quitter's Day," when the majority of people tend to give up on their resolutions — including not smoking. In the words of the organization, it is "reframing the day with encouragement" as well as access to proper support.

"Many smokers make New Year's resolutions to quit smoking," said LifeBridge owner, CEO, and co-founder Ladislav. "We are proud to support an initiative that aims at preserving lives and ending addictions. We are also happy to help support that initiative with our own healing supplements specifically developed to support smokers."

The supplement referenced is LifeBridge's iQair For Smokers. The dietary supplement is similar to the brand's iQair Lung Supporting Formula. However, in this case, there are stronger doses of key ingredients. Double doses of Vitamin D3 and Cordyceps are included to enhance respiratory strength and immune defense. Boswellia serrata extract is also included to soothe the lungs and support key anti-inflammatory functions.

"The goal of iQair For Smokers is to help your lungs absorb oxygen more efficiently, even under daily stress," said Ladislav. "It strengthens overall lung resilience and supports long-term respiratory health, which is ideal for those seeking to reduce stress, heal their lungs, and build a healthier lifestyle after quitting smoking."

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

