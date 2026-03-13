LifeBridge Announces Placement in AlchePharma Stores

The Natural Health Solutions Brand Is Officially Stocked on Shelves in Central California

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBridge's U.S. footprint has grown since it entered the booming North American health and wellness market in mid-2025. The Slovak nutraceutical company has enjoyed a strong e-commerce presence, along with retailer exposure at ECRM events and placement in a growing number of brick-and-mortar storefronts. Last month, the brand celebrated a placement in Harvest Natural Foods . One month later, it is announcing another exciting partnership with AlchePharma Naturals.

"We are seeing our brand and products quickly gaining traction with consumers and attracting the attention of a variety of retailers," said LifeBridge owner, CEO, and co-founder Ladislav. "The placement in AlchePharma is the latest of these developments as we push for greater growth and availability in the United States. We are excited to see how our products can help health-conscious American consumers struggling with allergies, lung health, and similar struggles in the months ahead."

The nutraceutical supplement brand AlchePharma Naturals represents a chain of brick-and-mortar stores in Central California with locations in Buellton, Nipomo, and Orcutt. The retailer has operated since the early 90s, establishing a strong reputation in these areas for offering reliable, innovative, well-vetted health solutions. Its naturally-focused wellness research has set a gold standard for education-based health and wellness retail.

This is a perfect match for LifeBridge's natural nutraceutical solutions for common health concerns. Its blend of science and nature unites tradition with innovation and has led to the development of wellness products that are unique in the marketplace. Its SniziQ dietary supplement uses quail egg-based natural allergy relief as an alternative to stronger antihistamines. Similarly, its Smart Lung Vitamin, IQ AIR , is based on a naturally-derived formula, including Cordyceps extract, designed to boost lung immunity.

The focus on solutions rooted in nature, refined by science, have helped LifeBridge build a reputation for trust and quality that spans across an international audience. Its placement in AlchePharma stores is one more step as it continues to expand its retail network to ensure its supplements are available to as wide a consumer audience as possible.

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

