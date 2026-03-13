LifeBridge February Highlight: New Tobacco Report Underscores 2026 Health Dangers

The American Lung Association Is Sounding the Alarm on Shifts in Federal Tobacco Policy. LifeBridge Offers an Additional Lifeline for Recovering Smokers Navigating a Lack of Traditional Support.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoking is a culturally frowned-upon habit. The CDC reported that cigarette smoking by U.S. adults dropped to a low of 11.6% in 2022. And yet, that means tens of millions of individuals still like to light up, and recent changes to long-established tobacco prevention efforts are opening the doors to more damage. LifeBridge is helping to shed light on the need for anti-smoking initiatives in 2026, as well as the use of IQ AIR as a natural wellness tool to support recovering smokers on their path back to health.

In late January, the American Lung Association published its 24th annual "State of Tobacco Control" report. This contained warnings about the potential effect of new federal policy shifts on tobacco prevention efforts. It highlighted that "Tobacco use remains the nation's leading cause of preventable death and disease, claiming the lives of more than 490,000 people each year."

In addition, ALA President and CEO Harold Wimmer addressed the current situation heading into 2026, specifically negative shifts in federal anti-smoking policies, saying, "These decisions are not abstract—they directly affect whether people can access quitline counseling, whether states can run prevention programs that help communities, and whether kids are protected from the next generation of tobacco products."

Wimmer urged states and individuals to step up to help. LifeBridge owner, CEO, and co-founder Ladislav Cizmarik added that businesses can play a role in fighting the tobacco epidemic, as well. "We are aware of the damage that smoking causes. It's time for businesses to step up and offer solutions that can support people as they attempt to regain their health and freedom."

For Cizmarik and the team at LifeBridge, the solution to healthy lungs has to at least partly come from natural places. Strong pharmaceutical and medical interventions are important at times, but they can be supplemented by targeted nutraceuticals, as well.

This is why LifeBridge developed iQair for Smokers. The powerful formula features the brand's signature approach to formulas, one that emphasizes natural ingredients, refined by science. In the case of iQair for Smokers, the focus is on a strong dose of Vitamin D3, Cordyceps extract, and Boswellia serrata extract to enhance respiratory strength and immune defence.

"iQair for Smokers is a lung supporting formula designed to strengthen lung resilience and support long-term respiratory health," said Cizmarik. "It is an excellent natural form of support for smokers looking to repair past damage to their health and regain quality of life as they leave a harmful habit behind."

