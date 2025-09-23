LifeBridge Highlights the History of Quail Eggs to Suppress Seasonal Allergies

Eggs Can Help Suppress Histamine Production. While Surprising to Many in the Present, It Is a Fact That Was Well-Known in the Past.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs, and particularly quail eggs, are full of ovomucoids that have the potential to suppress excessive histamine production in the body (the main factor that leads to inflammation and allergic reactions). Companies like LifeBridge have perfected the use of quail eggs in supplements like SnizIQ. Lifebridge is in the process of entering the US, where its products will soon be available for purchase. These can bring safe, natural, fast-acting allergy relief thanks to their scientifically backed formulas. However, the use of quail eggs to manage hay fever and similar allergies isn't new.

Quail eggs have been used for immunity and respiratory issues as far back as ancient Egypt, where they show up in writings like the Torah and the Old Testament. There are signs that they were used in areas like ancient China, as well.

In more recent history, in the early 1970s, a French general practitioner named Dr. Truffier studied the effects of 5,000 eczema patients and found their conditions improved after eating quail eggs. He had noticed that farmers who raised quails (called the Coturnix coturnix) had fewer allergy symptoms than those living in the surrounding area. He experimented with this safe form of nourishment, giving quail eggs to his adult and child patients and observing the results. By 1978, he had received the Marcel Zara Prize for his discovery of a powerful therapeutic approach to allergies, all based on eating quail eggs. From there, his work has been improved and perfected as research has revealed the optimal doses and ingredient combinations for quail-based fast-acting allergy relief.

"Our work at LifeBridge draws on the inherent knowledge possessed by the ancients," said the CEO and co-founder of the Slovak nutraceutical company, Ladislav. "We also carry on the torch from Dr. Truffier and the numerous scientific publications since his time that have worked to perfect the use of quail eggs to manage allergies. We are excited to be entering the US, where we will continue to shine a light on the history of this important natural source for allergy relief."

LifeBridge's proprietary blend of quail eggs and zinc, SnizIQ, is leading the way forward in safe, therapeutic 21st-century allergy relief that optimizes the tools nature has provided to help our bodies function at peak capacity.

About LifeBridge

LifeBridge is a Slovak nutraceutical company that was founded in 2018. It was formed to focus on the distribution of food supplements in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. Its founders bring 30 years of executive experience from across the Pharma Industry, including stints in the C-suite at Roche, Pfizer, and Bayer. LifeBridge uses that past experience to explore natural solutions to common health concerns, from allergies to the immune system and more.

Ladislav Čižmárik

+(421) 908-883317

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeBridge