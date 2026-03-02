Lifecycle launches NEXUS® IQ at MWC: Telco-native AI turning event data into revenue journeys

LONDON, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifecycle Software , a leading provider of BSS and the creator of NEXUS® MVNE , is debuting its new product NEXUS® IQ at Mobile World Congress Barcelona. NEXUS® IQ unifies data from diverse sources to orchestrate engaging, adaptive, and interactive journeys that maximise revenue. The results deliver measurable ROI uplift, including a 40% reduction in churn and a 25% increase in customer lifetime value.

NEXUS® IQ is a telco-native AI that turns event data into revenue journeys

Powered by AI, NEXUS® IQ's decisioning engine ingests real-time customer, competitor, and market data to generate forecasts and predictions for optimal acquisition mix, cross-sell, upsell, and churn propensity. It also includes a built-in campaign manager for highly personalised, automated campaigns that deliver the right message at the right time.

"NEXUS® IQ empowers telecom operators to improve acquisition, retention, and loyalty by enabling data-driven decisions that nurture and grow their subscriber base," said Liz Parry, CEO of Lifecycle Software. "It allows sales, marketing, and operations teams to transform data into actionable insight, driving performance across every stage of the customer journey."

NEXUS® IQ evolves the CVM capabilities of Lifecycle Software's products and combines it with leading edge AI models and capabilities from SourseAI , a technology partner of Lifecycle Software. According to Tanya Hyams-Young, CEO and Founder of SourseAI: "The product continuously learns complex, over-time trends and seasonal patterns to predict business performance across all KPIs, products, and audience types. The predictive power of our platform drives measurable results from operators and MVNOs globally. From detecting exit signals for instant winbacks to behaviour-triggered upsells, it delivers proven impact and ROIs that typically exceed 10x."

Lifecycle Software will unveil NEXUS® IQ at Mobile World Congress Barcelona from March 2–5. Attendees are invited to meet the team in Hall 2, Stand 2G11 within Lumine Group's exhibition space and discover how NEXUS® IQ transforms telco data into revenue-driving decisions.

