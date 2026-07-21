LifeKnight and Becklar Partner to Deliver AI-Enabled Senior Living Safety Beyond Fall Detection

Integration pairs Becklar PERS wearables with LifeKnight's AI-driven platform, adding customizable detection, location awareness, and direct-to-PSAP response for senior living communities.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeKnight, Inc., an AI-enabled safety and emergency response company, today announced a partnership with Becklar, a leader in connected safety and critical event monitoring, to bring a new safety experience to senior living communities. LifeKnight is integrating Becklar's Belle W, Belle X, and Belle X2 personal emergency response (PERS) wearables with its AI-enabled platform, pairing field-proven hardware with LifeKnight's patented direct-routing infrastructure.

Becklar offers the only complete mPERS ecosystem: connected devices (including the Belle line of personal emergency response devices), innovative apps, engagement technologies, and professional monitoring. These bundled wholesale solutions help organizations offer safety to individuals of all ages. Becklar combines AI, personal safety devices, and award-winning monitoring to gather critical information and improve patient quality of care in the moments that matter.

Signed in June 2026, the partnership includes a pilot deployment launching in July at Palmettos of Parklane, a senior living community in South Carolina. The integration delivers emergency events directly to the correct geographic Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP), rather than relying solely on traditional call center intermediation.

Most fall detection offerings stop at detecting an event and notifying a call center. The LifeKnight and Becklar integration goes further, giving each operator an AI-enabled back end to tailor the safety experience to their residents and workflows. The platform offers:

Fall detection through Becklar's Belle W, Belle X, and Belle X2 wearables





Geofencing to locate and track residents





Two-way voice communication between residents and staff





A device-agnostic dashboard giving staff a single operational view

AI analytics are planned for Version 2 to enable proactive tracking and earlier, context-aware response. This capability is in development and not yet generally available.

"For senior living, detection alone is not enough," said Avery Piantedosi, Founder and CEO of LifeKnight, Inc. "By integrating Becklar's trusted PERS devices with our AI-enabled platform and direct routing, we give communities a safety experience tailored to how they operate and designed to connect residents to the right help as quickly as possible."

"We are excited for the new partnership with LifeKnight," said Aaron Nowakowski, Director of Partner Solutions at Becklar. "LifeKnight's AI-driven detection and determination technology, paired with our industry-leading devices, means we can help provide faster, more reliable care to those living in assisted living centers than ever before. Together, we're closing the gap between the moment something goes wrong and the moment help is on the way."

LifeKnight is a member of NVIDIA's Inception Program, a SXSW Pitch finalist, has built AI agent technology with IBM Watson, and its CEO serves on the NENA Next Generation 911 committee.

Media Contact

Lauren Ireland, LifeKnight, Inc.

616.422.0681

[email protected]

lifeknight.ai

SOURCE LifeKnight, Inc.