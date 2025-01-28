LifeLoop annual awards distinguish nationwide senior living innovators and changemakers

Communities That Shine Awards highlight 12 senior living organizations that are redefining senior living through technology-driven care and engagement

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living, today announced the winners of the 2024 Communities That Shine Awards. These annual awards recognize senior living communities, operators, and leaders that embrace technology to deliver exceptional experiences for residents, staff, and family members.

LifeLoop awards 12 senior living organizations for innovative use of technology that improves the lives of older adults across the nation.

Technology is actively shaping the future of senior living, from improving resident well-being to delivering new operational strategies that relieve overburdened staff and caregivers. "Our customers are consistently dispelling the myth that senior living is not innovative, and we're so proud to recognize 12 award winners that are leading with innovation to provide exemplary care and experiences for older adults," said LifeLoop Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fisher.

Key outcomes from this year's Communities That Shine award submissions illustrate how that innovation is translating to meaningful outcomes at these communities:

94% agree that LifeLoop has a significant impact on resident well-being

96% agree that LifeLoop increases staff efficiency

93% agree that LifeLoop increases staff satisfaction

90% agree that LifeLoop provides a competitive advantage

LifeLoop solutions deliver the full spectrum of senior living operational and resident experience needs. These award winners enhanced daily living for residents through hyper-personalized engagement programs, calendaring, and streamlined communications that helped residents, staff, and family members stay informed and engaged. Award winners also demonstrated high-impact approaches to creating efficiencies for staff, increasing staff satisfaction, and leveraging their use of LifeLoop to differentiate their communities to attract new residents.

The 2024 Communities That Shine award winners are:

For excellence demonstrated by senior living organizations across a portfolio of senior living communities:

American Senior Communities | Indianapolis, Indiana

Brilliance in Portfolio-wide Personalized Engagement

Grace Management Inc. | Maple Grove, Minnesota

Brilliance in Portfolio-wide Engagement Improvement

For excellence demonstrated by individual senior living communities:

Carillon Senior Living, an LCS community | Lubbock, Texas

Brilliance in Program Delivery

Enclave at Cedar Park, a Spectrum Retirement Community | Cedar Park, Texas

Brilliance in Resident Empowerment

Lakeside and The Lighthouse, an Immanuel community | Omaha, Nebraska

Brilliance in Person-Centered Care

MorningStar Billings, a MorningStar Senior Living community | Billings, Montana

Brilliance in Resident Engagement

Pine Haven Christian Communities | Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin

Brilliance in Family Engagement

Rouse | Youngsville, Pennsylvania

Brilliance in Staff Satisfaction

The Willows of Harrodsburg, a Trilogy Health Services community | Harrodsburg, Kentucky

Brilliance in Activity Participation

WellQuest of Granite Bay Living, a WellQuest community | Granite Bay, California

Brilliance in Marketing

Westminster St. Augustine, a Westminster Communities of Florida community | St. Augustine, Florida

Brilliance in Improving Quality of Life

Woodlands Creek Senior Living, a Dial Senior Living community | Clive, Iowa

Brilliance in Insights-Driven Engagement

"The ingenuity and dedication of this year's Communities That Shine Award winners are truly inspiring," said LifeLoop Chief Marketing Officer, Paige Mantel. "These 12 exceptional leaders have redefined what it means to create extraordinary experiences for senior living residents, leveraging technology in ways that foster connection, comfort, and joy. Their commitment to excellence sets a new standard for the industry, and we are honored to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

You can learn more about how these communities are using technology to improve the lives of older adults by registering for the dedicated Flourishing Communities webinar series, featuring best practices and success stories from each award winner. Explore more information about the Communities That Shine award winners and sign up for the webinar series by visiting our website.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

