LifeLoop brings AI to life for senior living, releases new AI-enhanced solution that delivers value to staff and residents

Senior living software innovator makes AI a reality for operators as generative AI enhancements boost staff productivity, streamline workflows, and personalize resident experiences

DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop , the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living, announced today that its platform is now enhanced with AI product features. The AI enhancements will be integrated throughout the platform to deliver meaningful value for senior living operators, staff, and residents. The AI-enhanced Calendar Management feature is currently available to LifeLoop customers and is anticipated to reduce staff time spent on this pivotal workflow by up to 50 percent.

LifeLoop's new AI-enhanced solutions deliver increased efficiency and improved accuracy for senior living staff, and personalized experiences for residents. The company's AI innovation focuses on enabling senior living operators with continuous value as the technology is woven into key workflows throughout the platform. Learn more about AI-enhanced LifeLoop by visiting this link https://hubs.ly/Q02VrKsm0.

"We believe AI is a connector, not a disruptor. Enabling operators with AI is not about shiny new features; rather it's about how this type of innovation can supercharge the existing workflows they depend on — this is what makes LifeLoop's approach so unique and impactful," said LifeLoop Chief Technology Officer, Dylan Conley. "Our customers will benefit from AI at key touchpoints across the solution to help personalize the resident experience and streamline staff workflows."

LifeLoop is a comprehensive solution built specifically for the unique needs and challenges in senior living. The platform enables resident engagement, staff workflow efficiency, communications, and data insights to meet the needs of essential stakeholders, including community operators, staff, residents, and family members. The company's AI strategy prioritizes applying the technology to chronic challenges in daily staff and resident processes. The enhancements include automation that accelerates tasks and removes redundancies, data capture and aggregation that streamlines information input and management, and data-driven matching that improves resident care and experience personalization.

The LifeLoop AI-enhancements initially focus on three essential staff workflows that will continuously roll out over the course of the coming year, with AI-enhanced Calendar Management being the first and currently available feature:

AI-enhanced Calendar Management

Curated activity recommendations based on resident preferences and interests

AI-enhanced Resident Onboarding

Comprehensive resident profiles that seamlessly capture preferences and biographical details from live interviews

AI-enhanced Resident Engagement

Tailored resident programming based on resident population interests, with automated companion content recommendations from LifeLoop's clinically-backed engagement library

The company has been developing the AI enhancements over the past year, pre-launching the solution with several early adopter communities. One such community was California-based WellQuest Living, where Laura Carrillo, corporate director of programs and transportation, said of the solution, "LifeLoop is delivering on an impactful and game-changing vision for how senior living communities can leverage the many benefits of AI. Their focus on weaving AI-driven enhancements into key daily workflows truly integrates that value throughout the resident and staff experience. This approach exemplifies how a strategic technology partner tailors emerging technologies to meet the unique needs of senior living operators, while mitigating the burden of the typical technology onboarding process."

"We're thrilled to bring the power of AI to senior living – it's exciting and even intimidating for some. This is a prime example of why we view ourselves as strategic technology partners to every community we support. We respect and value the role we play as trusted stewards of innovation and are incredibly intentional about how we enable operators with it. We look forward to continuing to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to deliver exceptional care and experiences for older adults," said Conley.

LifeLoop is a comprehensive senior living platform currently serving over 500,000 residents in 4,700 communities. The company recently won Innovator of the Year in the McKnight's 2024 Tech Awards for its powerful demonstration of aligning technology ROI to critical senior living business outcomes. LeadingAge 2024 Annual Meeting attendees will be among the first to see the new AI-enhanced solutions as Dylan Conley will lead demonstrations at 1:00 p.m. CT on October 28 and 29 in the LifeLoop booth (#2229). To learn more about LifeLoop's AI-enhanced solutions, please visit the LifeLoop website and schedule a demo at this link.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

Contact:

Natalie Jones

Director of Growth Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop