LifeLoop Names Rob Fisher as Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, a leading solutions provider for senior living engagement and operations, today announced it has named Rob Fisher as Chief Executive Officer. Fisher will work to build on LifeLoop's significant momentum by accelerating its strategic initiatives and growth plans to further enable its mission to help senior living communities flourish.

Fisher is a highly experienced executive who has spent the past two decades leading, growing, and transforming large healthcare technology organizations. For the past 13 years, Fisher has held several leadership roles at Curaspan, a SaaS-based care transition business serving payers, health systems, and post-acute providers. The business was acquired by WellSky in 2022, at which time he was Senior Vice President for the Care Transition Solutions division. His deep experience in care transitions and post-acute care settings drive his passion for serving LifeLoop's mission of making senior care exceptional for everyone.

"I have tremendous respect for what the LifeLoop team has achieved as a business and the positive impact it's had on senior living communities, their residents, and staff," said Fisher. "It's easy to admire LifeLoop's purpose, people-driven culture, and deep customer relationships – an often-overlooked formula for success. I'm excited to help everyone at LifeLoop achieve their full potential, while ensuring that we continue to offer industry-leading, high-quality technology and services to our customers."

Fisher joins LifeLoop at an exciting time at the company, which recently surpassed a key growth milestone in touching over half a million senior lives through partnerships with over 4,700 senior living communities. Last month, LifeLoop launched LifeLoop Insights, an advanced data and analytics solution enabling senior living operators to better analyze and optimize community performance. Fisher will focus on continued market acceleration, solution innovation, and deepening customer relationships to help the company achieve its vision of impacting the lives of one in three seniors by 2027.

"Rob's breadth of experience leading and transforming healthcare technology organizations, combined with his ability to leverage culture as a business differentiator, make him an excellent fit to lead LifeLoop in its next phase of growth," said René Stewart, Senior Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners and member of LifeLoop's Board of Directors. "We look forward to working with Rob and the entire LifeLoop team as they continue to bring innovative, outcome-driven engagement solutions to the growing and rapidly evolving senior living market."

