New Perspective Senior Living Expands LifeLoop Partnership to Innovate the Resident Experience

Premier senior living operator partners with LifeLoop to scale community operations, empower staff, and enrich resident life across its 40-community portfolio

DENVER, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Perspective Senior Living (New Perspective), a leading senior living provider dedicated to helping 10,000 seniors live with purpose by 2025, selected LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living, as its strategic technology partner to support its delivery of optimal person-centered care and lifestyle experiences for older adults. At this critical time in New Perspective's growth, the organization is committed to cutting-edge innovation that will efficiently and effectively support staff, residents, and their family members.

Engage residents, delight staff, and connect family members with LifeLoop’s comprehensive platform for senior living.

"Delivering an outstanding resident experience is crucial for reaching our growth objectives," stated Chris Hyatt, co-CEO of New Perspective. "LifeLoop's comprehensive platform plays a vital role in ensuring our residents live with purpose and feel satisfied at New Perspective."

New Perspective adopted LifeLoop's innovative iN2L engagement solution five years ago to bolster the initiatives of their life engagement team. Since then, LifeLoop has transformed the way New Perspective connects with residents and their families, offering a dynamic platform that fosters deeper engagement and enriches the overall resident experience. New Perspective is now expanding the LifeLoop platform to support community staff by streamlining key operational workflows. This partnership not only enhances daily interactions but also reinforces the company's commitment to providing a vibrant and fulfilling living environment.

"LifeLoop has been key in boosting resident and family engagement. Its robust platform and exceptional customer support are vital to our ongoing technology and innovation strategy," said Brandon Tabbert, New Perspective VP of Innovation.

"We're thrilled to support New Perspective's mission as a strategic technology partner. New Perspective is committed to innovation that drives stronger human connections, and that's core to who we are at LifeLoop," said LifeLoop CEO, Rob Fisher.

LifeLoop is a comprehensive solution built specifically for senior living. The platform enables operators through engagement, operations, communications, and data insights to meet the needs of essential stakeholders including community staff, residents, and family members. Senior living operators benefit from the combination of increased operational efficiencies for staff, thriving and satisfied residents, and stronger family connections that result in meaningful outcomes year over year.

Given their impactful use of LifeLoop to improve well-being and quality of life for their residents, the New Perspective, Roseville, MN, team was recently awarded LifeLoop's "Communities That Shine Award" and will be featured in an upcoming webinar on August 14, 2024. Register to attend this webinar, here.

About New Perspective Senior Living

Founded in 1998, New Perspective is a family-owned company that develops, owns, and operates 40 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder, Todd Novaczyk, and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley, in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

Media Contact: Natalie jones | [email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop