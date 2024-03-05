LifeLoop unveils LifeLoop Insights: a game-changing analytics solution for senior living operators

New product features the Community Engagement Index, a proprietary industry benchmark tool enabling senior care operators to master community operations and resident engagement

DENVER, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading solutions provider for senior living engagement and operations, today introduced LifeLoop Insights, an advanced data and analytics solution enabling senior living operators to better analyze and optimize community performance. The solution is anchored by the Community Engagement Index (CEI), a benchmarking tool powered by a proprietary algorithm based on the largest engagement and operations dataset in senior living of over half a million seniors in more than 4,600 communities. The CEI is the industry's most expansive and reliable community performance benchmark metric, unmatched in its ability to identify operational strengths and opportunities to improve the lives of seniors.

LifeLoop Insights and the CEI metric support both senior living operators at the organizational level and the staff managing communities. Operators gain portfolio-wide visibility of community performance based on key organizational metrics, coupled with the capacity to instantly drill further into individual communities that may require attention. Community leaders are equipped with consistently updated data visualizations of resident, staff, and family engagement trends, which are made actionable by auto-generated recommendations to improve their performance through LifeLoop best practices.

LifeLoop released the new product to a set of early adopter customers earlier this year. Constance Brasher, corporate director of life enrichment and memory care at Franciscan Ministries, said of its impact, "The ability to have insight into the areas or opportunities to improve our community or to provide additional resident support is no longer subjective. LifeLoop Insights allows us to focus our time and attention by prioritizing the areas of the highest need."

LifeLoop Insights core benefits for operators and community leaders:

Increase visibility into portfolio-wide intelligence – Obtain a holistic view of community performance, with the ability to proactively identify leading indicators before a decline in critical operations areas such as occupancy or margin

– Obtain a holistic view of community performance, with the ability to proactively identify leading indicators before a decline in critical operations areas such as occupancy or margin Benchmark community performance – Analyze metrics from essential senior living community performance categories – such as activity attendance, content utilization, and operational efficiency – and compare these metrics across communities to determine opportunities for growth and intervention

– Analyze metrics from essential senior living community performance categories – such as activity attendance, content utilization, and operational efficiency – and compare these metrics across communities to determine opportunities for growth and intervention Save time while improving data governance – Increase efficiency with a consolidated view of key performance metrics based on reliable data to draw vital conclusions about residents, staff, and operations

– Increase efficiency with a consolidated view of key performance metrics based on reliable data to draw vital conclusions about residents, staff, and operations Turn data into action – Utilize the automated recommendations to improve areas of deficiency, create a plan of action, and increase overall community performance

"Senior living operators have long recognized the need for data intelligence that enables them with the information they need to provide the best in care for residents and improve business outcomes," said LifeLoop Chief Technology Officer, Dylan Conley. "However, the challenge this industry continues to face is the ability to gain actionable enterprise-level insights from disparate tooling and data sources—until now. LifeLoop Insights puts the power of community-wide performance data directly into the hands of operators and community staff."

Visit the LifeLoop website to learn more about how LifeLoop Insights can support your community performance initiatives today.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

For more information:

John Gonda

[email protected]

616.309.4888

SOURCE LifeLoop