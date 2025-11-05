LifeNet Health Honors Recovery Partners with 2025 Excellence Awards

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Partnership Excellence Awards, celebrating the extraordinary individuals and teams whose expertise and dedication transform tissue donations into lifesaving and life-enhancing gifts. These awards honor organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery operations, and recovery teams whose commitment ensures the utmost quality and that every donor is treated with dignity and respect.

"Tissue recovery demands exceptional skill, precision, and compassion," said John D'Abbracio, Senior Vice President of LifeNet Health Global Donor Services. "Our recovery professionals demonstrate extraordinary physical and emotional endurance to ensure every donor is treated with the utmost respect. Each recovery is performed with dignity, honoring the donor's gift and extending their legacy of healing."

2025 Partnership Award Winners:

ATHENA (Overall Excellence): LIFESHARE CAROLINAS - Awarded for strategic, comprehensive donor recovery and conversion.

APOLLO (Vascular Performance): SOUTHWEST TRANSPLANT ALLIANCE - Celebrating excellence in saphenous vein and aortoiliac vessel recovery.

ZEUS (Cardiac Performance): LIFESHARE CAROLINAS- Recognizing life-sustaining contributions in heart valve recovery.

ARTEMIS (Pediatric Performance): MIDWEST TRANSPLANT NETWORK - Honoring excellence in pediatric tissue recovery, ensuring life-saving grafts for the youngest patients.

HERMES (Quality Focus): NETWORK FOR HOPE - Recognizing partners who consistently meet strict criteria with precision, maintaining recovery integrity and success.

Through the Global Recovery Network Services (GRNS) program, LifeNet Health works alongside partners to strengthen recovery practices, enhance efficiency, and ensure every donor's gift leads to successful outcomes that save and improve lives. To uphold the highest standards of quality and safety, LifeNet Health continually advances best practices and remains dedicated to Giving Healing Every Advantage.

Winners will be celebrated today at LifeNet Health's GRNS Health Expo. The Expo is an invitation-only event featuring recovery demonstrations and expert speakers where partners can experience firsthand how award-winning teams bring innovation, dedication, and compassion to every recovery.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, visit: www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health