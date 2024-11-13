LifeNet Health Announces Its Partnership Excellence 2024 Award Winners

News provided by

LifeNet Health

Nov 13, 2024, 09:45 ET

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding performance among its National Recovery Network Services (NRNS) partners. These awards recognize the dedication and expertise of organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery operations, and tissue recovery teams nationwide, honoring their efforts to transform tissue donations into lifesaving and life-enhancing gifts. This year, LifeNet Health introduced the new Quality Assurance Award, recognizing partners who excel in efficiently fulfilling the stringent acceptance criteria to ensure safe and successful donations.

2024 Partnership Award Winners: 

Musculoskeletal
1st - Donor Network of Arizona
2nd - Donor Network West
3rd - LifeNet Health – VA

Cardiovascular
1st - New England Donor Services
2nd - Donor Network West
3rd - Legacy of Hope

Quality Assurance
1st - New England Donor Services
2nd - LifeGift
3rd - Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency

NRNS collaborates with these organizations to uphold best practices in recovery, ensuring that each donor's gift is treated with the utmost care and precision. The goal is to increase efficiency and optimize processes that honor donors by transforming their generous contributions into successful outcomes.

"Our partners are essential to the success of the donation process," said Tom Buersmeyer, VP, Global Donor Recovery Services at LifeNet Health. "Their commitment to quality and accuracy in every recovery ensures we honor the selfless generosity of donors. The Tissue Awards recognize their extraordinary efforts and dedication."

The Tissue Awards, established in 2020, celebrate partners for their excellence in transforming donor gifts and minimizing clinical and administrative errors. Recovery teams often work under demanding conditions, staying on call for up to 24 hours at a time and maintaining focus during procedures that can last over eight hours. These awards are based on year-round performance metrics, recognizing partners' commitment to flawless recoveries with the highest standards of care.

The winners will be announced today at LifeNet Health's headquarters during the NRNS Health Expo. This invitation-only event for recovery partners features demonstrations and expert guest speakers from across the field.

About LifeNet Health
As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

LifeNet Health's National Donor Family Services Explores New Programs to Support Donor Families

LifeNet Health's National Donor Family Services Explores New Programs to Support Donor Families

LifeNet Health's National Donor Family Services is excited to expand its supportive programs for the families and loved ones of organ and tissue...
LifeNet Health Foundation's Annual Race for Hope 5K/1 Mile Event Set for October 5 in Virginia Beach

LifeNet Health Foundation's Annual Race for Hope 5K/1 Mile Event Set for October 5 in Virginia Beach

The LifeNet Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is excited to announce its annual Race for Hope 5K/1 Mile event, scheduled for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics