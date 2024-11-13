LifeNet Health Announces Its Partnership Excellence 2024 Award Winners

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health is proud to announce the winners of its 2024 Partnership Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding performance among its National Recovery Network Services (NRNS) partners. These awards recognize the dedication and expertise of organ procurement organizations, tissue recovery operations, and tissue recovery teams nationwide, honoring their efforts to transform tissue donations into lifesaving and life-enhancing gifts. This year, LifeNet Health introduced the new Quality Assurance Award, recognizing partners who excel in efficiently fulfilling the stringent acceptance criteria to ensure safe and successful donations.

2024 Partnership Award Winners:

Musculoskeletal

1st - Donor Network of Arizona

2nd - Donor Network West

3rd - LifeNet Health – VA

Cardiovascular

1st - New England Donor Services

2nd - Donor Network West

3rd - Legacy of Hope

Quality Assurance

1st - New England Donor Services

2nd - LifeGift

3rd - Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency

NRNS collaborates with these organizations to uphold best practices in recovery, ensuring that each donor's gift is treated with the utmost care and precision. The goal is to increase efficiency and optimize processes that honor donors by transforming their generous contributions into successful outcomes.

"Our partners are essential to the success of the donation process," said Tom Buersmeyer, VP, Global Donor Recovery Services at LifeNet Health. "Their commitment to quality and accuracy in every recovery ensures we honor the selfless generosity of donors. The Tissue Awards recognize their extraordinary efforts and dedication."

The Tissue Awards, established in 2020, celebrate partners for their excellence in transforming donor gifts and minimizing clinical and administrative errors. Recovery teams often work under demanding conditions, staying on call for up to 24 hours at a time and maintaining focus during procedures that can last over eight hours. These awards are based on year-round performance metrics, recognizing partners' commitment to flawless recoveries with the highest standards of care.

The winners will be announced today at LifeNet Health's headquarters during the NRNS Health Expo. This invitation-only event for recovery partners features demonstrations and expert guest speakers from across the field.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

