LifeNet Health Earns 2019 Spine Technology Award for Breakthrough Platform Technology

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health's PliaFX®, its newest technology platform in osteobiologics, has received a 2019 Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week, an exclusive recognition that highlights stand-out innovations in the field.

The PliaFX family of advanced allografts includes PliaFX Strip, a pre-formed construct, and PliaFX Prime, the world's most-versatile osteobiologic. Both grafts consist of 100 percent precision-machined cortical fibers. Thanks to proprietary processing technology, the interlocking fibers in PliaFX Prime and Strip feature microhooks that naturally link together, allowing the grafts to become moldable upon rehydration and resist migration during implantation — with no carriers or additives.

"PliaFX represents a new era in biomaterials," said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health President and CEO. "It is the kind of innovation that can be found across our portfolio of world-class surgical solutions."

Each year, Orthopedics This Week presents its Spine Technology Awards to inventors, engineering teams, surgeons and companies that help improve patient care. The judging panel includes leading surgeons with clinical and research experience in areas across the range of spine therapies.

"PliaFX was developed by working closely with surgeons to understand precisely what they need to improve care for their patients," said Daniel Osborne, Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy. "We are proud to have this unique technology recognized by peers and leaders in our industry."

LifeNet Health will receive the award during the North American Spine Society's Annual Meeting Sept. 25-28 in Chicago, Ill.

About LifeNet Health

