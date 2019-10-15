LifeNet Health establishes world's first dedicated regenerative medicine logistics and distribution center in Indianapolis

The 70,000-square-foot facility is the first to be designed and built specifically to meet the unique needs of life-saving tissue implants and cells. It leverages LifeNet Health's nearly 40 years of experience in regenerative medicine to maximize efficiency and enhance its ability to meet surgical needs globally. The Indianapolis hub also will support the rapid delivery of cells utilized in biomedical research, many of which must be transported under strict time constraints and conditions.

"The surgeons and patients we serve demand unique capabilities," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "Establishing this biologics logistics center represents a commitment of excellence to our customers and partners, as well as their patients."

The expansion complements LifeNet Health's existing locations on both the East and West coasts, ensuring it can meet the growing need for tissues and cells to support both surgical patient care and biomedical research with a fully integrated delivery system. This year, LifeNet Health plans to distribute a record 700,000 tissue implants — for use in multiple surgical disciplines including orthopedics, neurosurgery, cardiac and vascular surgery — for the benefit of patients in more than 40 countries on six continents.

"With several major shipping hubs nearby, Indianapolis opens access to more than 200 additional outbound flights per day," said Michael Poole, Executive Vice President, Global Operations. "This will result in expanded shipping hours, customer service and an increased ability to meet urgent customer needs and emergency surgeries."

The facility, located near Indianapolis International Airport, includes redundant monitoring and security systems to ensure that tissues and cells are maintained in ideal conditions. This establishes advanced platforms for automation and other new technologies, including AI, that further enhance logistics.

