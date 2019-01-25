LifeNet Health features best-in-class orthobiologic solutions at AAOS Annual Meeting

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the world's leading provider of regenerative medicine solutions, is highlighting its advanced biomaterials at the 2019 AAOS Annual Meeting exhibition (Booth #2437) March 13-15 in Las Vegas. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of allograft implants, LifeNet Health will be featuring solutions for bone healing, rotator cuff repair and foot osteotomies.

"Our unique tissue innovations are developed with direct surgeon input to ensure they not only support effective healing – but also efficient surgery," said Daniel Osborne, LifeNet Health's Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy. "And our patented breakthroughs mean that each graft we offer holds an unsurpassed level of research-backed technology."

Featured speakers include orthopedic surgeon Alexander Richter, MD, who will deliver in-booth presentations at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and Thursday, March 14. He will describe his experience using ViviGen® cellular bone matrix and the PliaFX® Strip preformed, flexible fiber construct.

Meeting attendees can experience LifeNet Health's unique grafts hands-on through dedicated in-booth handling labs for ViviGen®, PliaFX® Prime moldable demineralized fibers, and the newly launched SymAlign™ allograft wedges for Cotton and Evans osteotomies. LifeNet Health also will feature ArthroFlex® SCR, the only acellular dermal matrix designed specifically to support Superior Capsular Reconstruction.

With more than 90 patents, LifeNet Health offers allograft implants designed to support healing across a wide array of surgical applications — from orthopedic and spinal surgeries to trauma and wound reconstruction. The global regenerative-medicine organization has worked side-by-side with surgeons to develop grafts tailored specifically to the needs of clinicians and their patients.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

