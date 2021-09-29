LifeNet Health features biologics that transform care and improve healing at 2021 NASS Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health is highlighting its advanced solutions for fusion during the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2021 Annual Meeting in Boston Sept. 29-Oct. 1 (Booth #2719). The global leader in allograft biologics is featuring innovations that include the world's most versatile osteobiologic, PliaFX® Prime; the clinically proven portfolio of VertiGraft® structural allografts; and the new, first-of-its-kind ViviGen® MIS Delivery System that optimizes the proven power of lineage-committed bone cells for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) procedures.

NASS attendees can experience these unique solutions live at LifeNet Health's exhibit or visit its online showcase to see more about how they support cost-effective care and exceptional patient outcomes.

"LifeNet Health's technologies are designed to deliver better biologics that support healing," said Daniel Osborne, Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy. "We look forward to sharing with clinicians at NASS how these solutions can bring unsurpassed effectiveness to their patients and unrivaled efficiency to their procedures."

In addition, visitors to LifeNet Health's exhibit have the exclusive opportunity to try the ViviGen MIS delivery device. This new system brings the clinical advantages of ViviGen into a format specifically designed to make graft delivery faster, more predictable, and more precise in MIS procedures.

Backed by Data

NASS participants can explore peer-reviewed publications with compelling data about the clinical effectiveness of LifeNet Health's solutions. This includes published data showing that patients who received VertiGraft implants experienced significantly lower rates of pseudoarthrosis and reoperation than patients who received PEEK implants, as well as data that demonstrates how ViviGen supports successful outcomes even in complex, multi-level fusions and in patients with comorbidities known to hinder bone healing.

Delivering Extraordinary Value

Throughout the exhibition, LifeNet Health also will highlight the unique combination of efficacy and economic value found in biologics such as PliaFX Prime and ViviGen. With no carrier to dilute its bone-healing potential, PliaFX Prime's all-cortical-fiber design is driven by data showing that 100 percent-bone grafts grow more bone than those with a carrier.1,2 That also means PliaFX Prime delivers 100 percent value by providing more bone by volume than grafts that rely on a carrier to improve handling.

Similarly, ViviGen Cellular Bone Matrix has been shown to deliver not only exceptional clinical outcomes — with complex, multi-level fusion rates as high as 98 percent — but also significantly lower hospital charges than other grafting solutions. A 2019 study showed that charges associated with ViviGen were as much as $50,000 lower than those associated with a leading growth factor-based bone graft substitute.

Learn more about LifeNet Health portfolio of biologics for fusion and the data supporting them at www.lifenethealth.org/NASS2021.

About LifeNet Health



LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health

