LifeNet Health features innovative LifeSciences programs at BIO International Convention

LifeNet Health also will present its predictive and translational oncology drug-screening platform, HuBiogel™, during a BIO–sponsored innovative technology session at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, in the exhibition hall. The presentation, by Chief Scientist Raj Singh, PhD, also will be broadcast on live webcast.

"HuBiogel's novel technology provides fully-human tumor assay products and services that allow accurate preclinical and translational research," said Jingsong Chen, MD, Chief Technology Officer at LifeNet Health. "Unlike 2D cell-based models, microtumor models can replicate multicellular growth, angiogenesis, hypoxia and invasion processes ex vivo."

BIO attendees can visit the LifeNet Health exhibit or meet in person at the partnering session with the LifeSciences team to learn more about high-quality primary cells, HuBiogel oncology services, HuGentra® human extracellular matrix, and the organization's organ and tissue recovery programs for research. Some of the featured human cell types include hepatocytes, pancreatic islets, dermal fibroblasts, epidermal keratinocytes, and renal epithelial cells in addition to many others.

"LifeNet Health is uniquely prepared to be a catalyst for pioneering advances in drug discovery by meeting the need for organs, tissues and cells in research," said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health President and CEO. "Our technologies ensure that the resources we provide can support breakthrough translational research, helping accelerate new therapies from the lab to the patient."

The LifeSciences Division is focused on innovative, technology-driven preclinical research programs. The result of this effort is a human tissue- and cell-based in vitro biology platform, supported by vertically integrated recovery and preparation processes. This program serves the growing need for human biospecimens, 3D tissue models, primary cells and hepatocytes for scientific research, drug discovery and safety testing.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

