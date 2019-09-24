LifeNet Health features world-class osteobiologics portfolio at NASS Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health will highlight its innovative portfolio of fusion solutions at the North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting Sept. 25-28 in Chicago. The regenerative medicine company's presence — booth #4024 — includes opportunities to experience the unique handling characteristics of its advanced grafts and to speak with subject-matter experts about clinical and pre-clinical data that highlight how LifeNet Health's solutions support patient healing.

Featured grafts include PliaFX® Prime moldable demineralized fibers, the world's most-versatile osteobiologic; ViviGen® and ViviGen Formable® cellular bone matrix, the first allograft focused on providing viable, lineage-committed bone cells; and VertiGraft® allograft, structural grafts engineered with the strength to support healing. These unique solutions complement the broad portfolio that makes LifeNet Health the global standard in allografts.

"We worked side-by-side with surgeons to design grafts that work efficiently in the operating room to effectively support healing," said Daniel Osborne, LifeNet Health's Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy. "The result is a suite of solutions that deliver outstanding performance for both clinicians and patients."

NASS attendees have the opportunity to discuss both the science and the growing body of clinical evidence supporting its portfolio of solutions. This includes recent data showing effective fusion, even in challenging multi-level cases, using ViviGen and ViviGen Formable cellular bone matrix. Additionally, clinical data available in the booth shows how VertiGraft allografts offer immediate structural stability while facilitating the bone remodeling necessary for strong fusion, and pre-clinical data illustrates how PliaFX Prime's unique fibers create both a hospitable environment for cell growth and exceptional handling in the operating room. Attendees also have the chance to feel the PliaFX Prime advantage firsthand in LifeNet Health's unique allograft handling experience.

"These data – from pre-clinical data to peer-reviewed publications – create a powerful picture of clinical effectiveness across our range of solutions," said Heather Pierce, General Manager of Global Spine and General Orthopedics. "Our unique technologies, coupled with rigorous engineering, have created grafts with performance that truly stands out."

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

