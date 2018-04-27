LifeNet Health Foundation hosts Share the Love 5K/1 mile race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The LifeNet Health Foundation is hosting the third annual Share the Love 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk. The event begins at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at LifeNet Health's global headquarters in Virginia Beach. All proceeds benefit the LifeNet Health Foundation, 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes the need for organ and tissue donation, supports research programs and builds community awareness of LifeNet Health's mission. All race entrants receive a race t-shirt, snacks, themed race medal and post-race beverage for those 21 years of age and over. Children are welcome to participate.
WHAT: The Third Annual Share the Love 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk
WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 2018
9:05 a.m. 1 mile start time
9:30 a.m. 5K start time
WHERE: LifeNet Health
1864 Concert Drive
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
REGISTER: For more information and to register, go to http://bit.ly/2xQoDHR
$35 for the 5K
$25 for the 1 Mile Run/Walk
The LifeNet Health Foundation raises funds to support the Donor Family Services of LifeNet Health, awareness programs that promote the vital need for donation and research and development efforts surrounding transplantation. To learn more about the foundation, visit lifenethealth.org/foundation, follow @LNHFoundation on Twitter and like facebook.com/LNHFoundation.
About LifeNet Health
LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifenet-health-foundation-hosts-share-the-love-5k1-mile-race-300638375.html
SOURCE LifeNet Health
