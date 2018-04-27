LifeNet Health Foundation hosts Share the Love 5K/1 mile race

WHAT: The Third Annual Share the Love 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk

WHEN: Saturday, May 5, 2018

9:05 a.m. 1 mile start time

9:30 a.m. 5K start time

WHERE: LifeNet Health

1864 Concert Drive

Virginia Beach, VA 23453

REGISTER: For more information and to register, go to http://bit.ly/2xQoDHR

$35 for the 5K

$25 for the 1 Mile Run/Walk

The LifeNet Health Foundation raises funds to support the Donor Family Services of LifeNet Health, awareness programs that promote the vital need for donation and research and development efforts surrounding transplantation. To learn more about the foundation, visit lifenethealth.org/foundation, follow @LNHFoundation on Twitter and like facebook.com/LNHFoundation.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

