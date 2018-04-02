LifeNet Health marks Donate Life Month by encouraging organ, tissue and eye donation

"When you choose to donate, you create a legacy that flourishes. This single selfless act can touch an exponential number of lives," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "At LifeNet Health, we honor the promise of donation by ensuring each gift of organs, tissues or cells brings relief to a patient in need or supports important research into pioneering therapies."

An organ donor can save up to nine lives, and a single tissue donor can enhance more than 150 lives, providing hope to the estimated one in 20 Americans who will need a tissue transplant at some point in their life. Further, donations for research support pioneering biomedical science that seeks to better understand a vast array of medical conditions, to improve diagnosis, and to make the process of developing new therapies both faster and safer.

Learn more about organ, tissue and eye donation, or register to be a donor yourself, at donatelife.net.

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

