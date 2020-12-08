LifeNet Health one of three U.S. companies honored for commitment to employee wellness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health services company Cigna has recognized LifeNet Health with its 2020 Culture of Wellbeing award for its focus on employee wellness — including programs focused on physical, mental and financial wellbeing.

LifeNet Health is one of just three companies across the country to receive the award this year. Presented annually, the Culture of Wellbeing awards are given to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to improving and sustaining the overall health and wellbeing of their workforce.

"LifeNet Health's mission is truly unique, and so are the people who choose to build their career here," said LifeNet Health Chief Human Resources Officer Jim Bibbs. "Our wellness programs reflect our belief that the organization performs at its best when our people are at their best, and that providing the full spectrum of support for our colleagues is crucial to our life-saving work."

LifeNet Health's best-in-class wellness program reaches well beyond physical health. While the organization's Total Rewards program does include health and fitness plans, it also provides a wide range of additional programs — including offerings focused on educational resources and financial wellness — along with staff members dedicated to helping employees understand how to utilize the programs. "Every team member strives to not only provide stellar benefits, but to ensure that each employee knows how to use those benefits to their fullest," said LifeNet Health Director of Talent Acquisition and Total Rewards Dean Holt.

The organization's focus on total wellness emanates from LifeNet Health's compassionate, mission-driven culture. "Our colleagues are the heart and soul of our organization," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "Now, more than ever, we are committed to fostering an environment that meets their needs today and for years to come."

To learn more about working at LifeNet Health, including current openings and its comprehensive employee benefits programs, visit www.lifenethealth.org/careers.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health

