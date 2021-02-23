LifeNet Health recognized as one of world's top 100 training organizations

This distinction is among the most notable awards for professional learning and workforce development programs. Past award recipients include Best Buy, CVS Health, John Hopkins Community Physicians, Dollar General, Optum (part of the United Health Group) and Walmart.

"This accolade is a great compliment to our commitment to promoting a culture of continuous learning for every level of staff and customer," said LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas. "LifeNet Health is dedicated to helping our team grow professionally and to excellence in the training resources that will help them thrive."

The rigorous evaluation process for the Top 100 awards includes review of criteria that consists of educating staff, materials, training and orientation programs with organizational impact of training and quantitative measurement of training outcomes. Organizations are also evaluated on the overall amount of resources dedicated to training programs.

"We are truly honored to receive this award and are constantly trying to innovate and enhance our training programs to meet each employee's needs," said LifeNet Health Vice President of the BioSciences Learning Center Jean Neubauer. "This year, we quickly adapted to continue the learning and development momentum through virtual trainings to accommodate the challenges of the past year. We want growth for every member of our organization."

Judges for the awards assessed qualitive and quantitative factors like scope of training, business outcomes resulting from training and total training budget. LifeNet Health's offering of instructor-led and remote instruction for individuals and leadership development. Programs submitted for consideration included the categories of Communication Skill Development, Compliance Training, Safety Training and Customer Service plus many others. Among the unique LifeNet Health course submissions were on-line Professional Certificate Program, Emotional Intelligence, Crucial Conversations and Learning Café — a casual atmosphere created with speakers on relevant current topics.

These trainings are designed to improve staff retention and growth of the organization. For instance, a unique training curriculum for technical staff shortened new employee on-boarding time by 23% and reduced safety incidents by 3%.

LifeNet Health was honored at a virtual gala in February during the 2021 Virtual Training Conference. An in-depth profile of the organization will appear in the March 2021 issue of Training.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org .

EX-21-008-01

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Related Links

http://www.LifeNetHealth.org

