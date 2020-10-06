LifeNet Health showcases biologics that transform care and improve healing at NASS Virtual Annual Meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health will feature its advanced biologic solutions for fusion during the North American Spine Society's 2020 Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually Oct. 6-9. The global leader in regenerative medicine will spotlight three industry-leading biologics — ViviGen® Cellular Bone Matrix, PliaFX® moldable demineralized fibers, and VertiGraft® structural allografts.

Attendees can visit LifeNet Health's presence in the NASS Annual Meeting exhibitor gallery or visit LifeNet Health's online showcase to learn more about how these solutions support cost-effective care and exceptional patient outcomes.

Clinically and Economically Proven Solutions

Among the featured content is recent data that shows ViviGen supports not only effective healing, but also economical care. An analysis of more than 16,000 patients showed that fusions utilizing ViviGen resulted in total hospitalization charges that were nearly 30 percent lower compared to a leading growth factor-based bone graft. In addition, a 2019 study published in the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery Research showed that ViviGen helped achieve a fusion rate of more than 98 percent in complex, multi-level lumbar fusion — results that outperform alternative solutions such as growth factors and autograft.

"The clinical advantage of ViviGen has been proven by its foundational science and patient outcomes since its debut in 2014," said Daniel Osborne, Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy. "Now, the data emerging tells an economic story that is equally powerful, especially during this unique time in health care."

The economic advantage of LifeNet Health implants extends to PliaFX Prime, the world's most-versatile osteobiologic. PliaFX Prime, a moldable fiber graft, is composed entirely of demineralized cortical fibers, and data shows that 100 percent bone grafts grow more bone than grafts with a carrier.1,2

Bringing Clarity to the Biologics Landscape

As a recognized leader in allograft technology, LifeNet Health is uniquely positioned to offer insight that can help both clinicians and materials managers deepen their understanding of biologics. A pre-recorded webinar — "bioLOGIC: Understanding the Bone Void Filler Landscape" — will be available through the Annual Meeting. It provides a high-level overview of bone void filler categories as well as clinical factors that influence the decision of which graft to use.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

1. Boyan BD, Ranly DM, McMillan J, et al. Osteoinductive Ability of Human Allograft Formulations. J Periodontol. September 2006.

2. Data on file LifeNet Health TR-0446.

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Related Links

http://www.LifeNetHealth.org

