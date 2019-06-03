LifeNet Health to highlight emerging life sciences research platforms at 2019 BIO International Convention

Unique, human-derived cells and tissues support biologically precise pre-clinical and translational research programs

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health (Booth #3649) will feature its portfolio of premium research solutions, including high-quality human primary hepatocytes and islets, at the BIO International Convention June 3-6 in Philadelphia.

The primary cell and biospecimens programs leverage LifeNet Health's vertically integrated recovery and preservation processes that — combined with its vast tissue-recovery network — offer researchers extraordinary access to both normal and diseased cells and tissues. At BIO, scientists and subject-matter experts from LifeNet Health's Institute of Regenerative Medicine and its LifeSciences Division will offer researchers the opportunity to join its Islet Researcher and Research Biospecimens registries, providing ready access to these important resources.

"Exceptional medical challenges demand exceptional solutions," said Rony Thomas, LifeNet Health President and CEO. "Our unique capabilities and expertise make us the first to be able to provide consistent access to the highest quality hepatocytes. With our growing islet program as well, LifeNet Health has become researchers' first choice for premium primary cells and tissues to support discoveries."

In addition to primary cells and biospecimens, LifeNet Health's BIO presence will feature advanced assay platforms such as its all-new hepatic tri-culture model and proprietary 3D microtumor system. This portfolio of research solutions stands apart in the life sciences industry and provides vital resources for translational research.

"There has been a major shift toward more human-relevant model systems," said Edward LeCluyse, PhD, Principal Scientist at LifeNet Health and author of more than 60 peer-reviewed publications on hepatocytes and hepatic model systems. "If we are going to make major breakthroughs in human biology and human disease modeling, we have to have access to human tissues and cells. LifeNet Health is at the leading edge of that paradigm shift and is helping to redefine the way science will be conducted in the future."

The LifeSciences Division is focused on innovative, technology-driven preclinical research programs. The result of this effort is an array of fully human tissue- and cell-based in vitro biology platforms. The program serves the growing need for human biospecimens, 3D tissue models, and primary cells for scientific research, drug discovery and safety testing.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

