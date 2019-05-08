LifeNet Health's Dermacell AWM® offers unsurpassed effectiveness at unparalleled value for DFU treatment

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health's Dermacell AWM® acellular dermal matrix reduced the cost to heal complex Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFUs) by up to 94 percent compared to a leading viable cryopreserved human placental membrane (vCHPM), according to a cost analysis being presented at the SAWC Spring conference.

In addition to significant cost reduction, wounds treated with Dermacell AWM healed with an average of a single application, compared to an average of nine applications for vCHPM. The analysis, which received the highest score of abstracts submitted to SAWC's health economics category, will be part of the conference's Oral Abstracts Presentations session beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10.

"The data show that Dermacell AWM provides effective healing at a tremendous reduction in both cost and the number of applications -- offering advantages over vCHPM for physicians, payers and patients alike," said Shawn Cazzell, DPM, a podiatrist and the Principal Investigator with Limb Preservation Platform and co-author of the study.

The analysis utilized data from two previous studies that tracked the number of Dermacell AWM or vCHPM applications needed to reach closure in Wagner Grade 3 or 4 DFUs in hospital outpatient and physician office settings. Federal reimbursement data was then used to assess total treatment cost, with Dermacell AWM showing cost reductions of 89 percent in physician offices and 94 percent in hospital outpatient settings.

A second study being presented at SAWC shows that Dermacell AWM can help effectively close severe DFUs even without the use of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy.

"Dermacell AWM is the most advanced full-thickness wound-healing solution available. This cost analysis is yet another piece of evidence that demonstrates both the clinical effectiveness of Dermacell AWM and the tremendous value it provides to payers and patients," said Mike Falcon, LifeNet Health Vice President and General Manager of Wound Management and Surgical Reconstruction.

