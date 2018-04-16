LifeNet Health's LifeSciences Division highlights breakthrough 3D assay platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR)

LifeNet Health's LifeSciences Division will feature its HuBiogel microtumor assay systems which are suitable for high-throughput screening of multiple classes of agents and biologicals, at the annual American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting in Chicago (Booth 3146).

"Our HuBiogel assay platform accelerates preclinical drug discovery and validation by offering a cost- and time-effective solution and benefits over other in vitro systems," said Jingsong Chen, MD, General Manager of the LifeSciences Division. "We can test the efficacy and response of single or combination drugs with unprecedented precision. HuBiogel technology also accelerates translational drug discovery via integration with genomic and proteomic platforms."

HuBiogel replicates the multicellular biology and microenvironment found in vivo, allowing the creation of fully-human microtumors with high correlation in functional, genomic and kinomic profiles with results from NCI-60 and PDx models. Its unique compositional and biological properties allow for proper 3D cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions and enable gene and biomarker expression as found in the human body.

"This milestone advancement signals LifeNet Health's emergence in the field of oncology and cancer diagnostics," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "Our development efforts are focused on supporting oncologists and their teams in the quest to provide the most effective therapy for each patient's tumor traits by leveraging LifeNet Health's technology infrastructure."

LifeNet Health's LifeSciences Division offers human tissue and cell-based in vitro biology platforms by leveraging its innovative, technology-driven transplantation and preclinical research programs. The LifeSciences Division's vertically integrated human tissue recovery and cell preparation supports the increasing demands for human biospecimens, primary cells and hepatocytes for scientific research, drug discovery and safety testing. The application of three dimensional matrices and human cellular models will enable significant scientific improvements for more relevant biologic experiments.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

