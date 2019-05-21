LifeScan Enters into Agreement with Sanvita Medical to Market and Distribute Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices

The two diabetes device companies plan to launch CGM systems beginning in 2020

MALVERN, Pa., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Sanvita Medical, LLC, to market continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensors. Sanvita Medical is a subsidiary of Nova Biomedical Corporation, a world leader focused on accuracy and dependability in advanced technology blood testing analyzers and blood glucose monitoring.

Through this collaboration, the companies plan to launch CGM systems in North America and select countries in Europe as early as mid-next year and then expand into other markets around the world. The new CGM products will integrate with LifeScan's OneTouch Reveal® digital portfolio, including the OneTouch Reveal® app.

"There is a huge unmet need in diabetes management, and as a world leader in diabetes care we are excited to collaborate with Sanvita to help patients address that need with CGM technologies designed specifically with their concerns and goals in mind," says Valerie Asbury, LifeScan President and CEO. "For LifeScan, this is a natural extension of our vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and a reinforcement of our unwavering commitment to diabetes care."

As a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and test strip manufacturing, the addition of CGM to LifeScan's product portfolio is part of the company's expansion and growth plans. The company has a long history of manufacturing and marketing blood glucose monitoring systems defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust, including blood glucose meters, testing strips, lancets, point-of-care systems, and integrated digital solutions. "Soon we will be able to offer the spectrum of diabetes monitoring solutions—from our blood glucose monitoring systems to our digital products to CGM technologies with Sanvita," Asbury says.

