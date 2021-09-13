LifeStance Health Celebrates Opening Of 200th De Novo Location, Bringing Total Number Of Centers To Over 450 Nationwide; Announces New Spatial Design

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that the company has opened its 200th de novo location. With this milestone, LifeStance Health now offers both virtual and in-person care across 31 states and over 450 centers.

The company has also started rolling out a brand-new spatial design in its de novo locations that reimagines the mental health care experience for both patients and providers. Developed to reinforce LifeStance Health's commitment to providing compassionate, evidence-based treatment, every detail from lighting to materials to color palette was thoughtfully selected to encourage stress reduction and support personalized, high-quality care. The first center to feature the new spatial design is now open in Chicago, Illinois.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 200th de novo center and continued expansion, which is a testament to the effectiveness of our care model," said Mike Lester, chief executive officer, LifeStance Health. "As mental health needs continue to grow across the country, there has never been a more important time to deliver on our mission of improving access to high-quality, affordable care."

"Over the course of opening 200 de novo centers, we've learned a great deal about what patients and providers are looking for in a treatment space," said Danish Qureshi, chief growth officer, LifeStance Health. "With the rollout of our spatial rebrand, we're redefining what it means to seek mental health care in a compassionate, human-centric environment that ensures our patients feel connected, in control and supported."

This milestone follows LifeStance Health's recently announced entry into Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina and Wisconsin. With this expansion, LifeStance Health's virtual and in-person services are available to over 280 million people across the country.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs approximately 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

