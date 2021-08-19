LifeStance Health Enters Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina And Wisconsin, Expanding Its National Footprint To 31 States

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health , (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, announced it now offers both virtual and in-person services in Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, South Carolina and Wisconsin. With this significant expansion, LifeStance Health now operates in 31 states.

"We're thrilled to expand LifeStance Health's services into five new states and bring affordable mental health care to the nearly 33 million people who live there, bringing our total reach to over 280 million people across the country," said Mike Lester, CEO, LifeStance Health. "We look forward to building on this expansion and delivering our services to more states while ensuring that mental health is prioritized on par with physical health."

"LifeStance Health is committed to making trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care more accessible nationwide," said Danish Qureshi, co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, LifeStance Health. "As patient demand for mental health services continues to increase, there's never been a more important time to expand our offerings to reach more people. We're proud of the rapid growth we've been able to achieve and look forward to helping even more patients lead healthier, more fulfilling lives while improving both mental and physical health outcomes."

LifeStance Health provides best-in-class care through its differentiated hybrid model, which enables patients to access in-person care at one of the company's over 450 centers nationally, virtual care or a combination of both. LifeStance Health is also improving patient access by accepting most commercial insurance plans in the states where it offers services. Patients can expect a consistent experience due to the company's comprehensive suite of digital capabilities that allows clinicians to track outcomes and adjust treatment plans.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs nearly 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

