Lifestory Research Announces 2023 America's Most Trusted Study Findings

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and strategy consultancy Lifestory Research announced the results of the 2023 America's Most Trusted® Brand Study today. In its eleventh year, the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted study continues the tradition of examining brand trust among people who are actively shopping for a product.

"We are pleased to announce the Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted brand study results with this year including over 500 of the most renowned brands," said Lifestory Research President Eric Snider. "The results provide insight into how America's best brands are seen by consumers in an economic cycle filled with uncertainty."

The Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted® Study tracks the largest brands in different product categories in order to identify the role that a brand serves customers in their purchase journey. The study examines trust among shoppers as they are actively in the process of looking for a new product.

Highlights from Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted Study:

There was an overall decline in brand trust across product categories. As the economic market has declined, consumers have moderated the trust they hold in products and brands.

Brand trust can be enduring and persistent in the hearts and minds of consumers. Over time, many brands retain the trust people hold in the product brand.

Different product lines can benefit from brand trust. Brand trust captured in one product line has the potential to carry over to other product lines.

Detailed results from the Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted study can be found on the Lifestory Research website - www.lifestoryresearch.com/2023-awards-ratings

Highlights of the most trusted brands found within each of the 50 product studies included in the 2023 America's Most Trusted® study:

Three studies were performed in different housing sectors. These studies found Taylor Morrison was the most trusted home builder, Trilogy by Shea Homes was the most trusted active adult resort builder, and Skyline Homes was the most trusted manufactured builder.

was the most trusted home builder, Trilogy by was the most trusted active adult resort builder, and Skyline Homes was the most trusted manufactured builder. Among the household appliance studies, Bosch was rated the most trusted kitchen appliance brand and Whirlpool the most trusted laundry appliance brand.

The 11 different design feature studies found the most trusted brands were Schlage (locks), Moen (faucets), Behr (paints), MasterCraft (cabinets), Corian (countertops), Pella (doors), LiftMaster (garage door openers), Kohler (Toilets), and Andersen (windows).

Stainmaster, Armstrong and American Olean ranked as the most trusted flooring brands in the three respective studies – carpet, laminate-vinyl-wood, and tile.

People shopping for a home trusted HomeSmart the most among real estate agents, Zillow was the most trusted website when searching for a home, and Mayflower was the most trusted moving company.

Among the 6 different studies investigating trust among service based companies, State Farm (homeowner insurance), ADT (home security), Chase (mortgage lender & retail bank), Ethan Allen (furniture) and HomeDepot (retail home store) each captured the top ranking of trust in their respective service categories.

(furniture) and HomeDepot (retail home store) each captured the top ranking of trust in their respective service categories. Apple, Tempur-Pedic, Roku, Samsung, DeWalt, Dyson and Panasonic each ranked as the most trusted brands in the 7 distinctive studies on computers, mattresses, streaming devices, televisions, tools, vacuums, and ventilation fans.

Eight different studies were conducted among energy related products. This set of studies found the most trusted brands in the product categories were Hunter (ceiling fans), Generac (home generators), Honda (portable generators), Honeywell (insulation), Trane (HVAC sytems), Honeywell (smart thermostats), LG (solar systems), and Whirlpool (water heaters).

John Deere, Weber and Trex captured the highest trust ratings in the 3 product studies focused on mowers, cooking grills, and decking.

The results from each of the Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted studies can be found at www.lifestoryresearch.com/2023-awards-ratings

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers within the new home marketplace. Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered during their search for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science research practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

America's Most Trusted® and Most Trusted Builder in America® are registered trademarks of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com for detailed trust scores, ratings and ranking from the study.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

SOURCE Lifestory Research