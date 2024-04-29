Lifetime Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame Induction to Take Place at Specialty Food Association's 68th Summer Fancy Food Show

The honorees will be recognized at the inaugural sofi Awards Gala on Monday, June 24. Post this

2024 Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Michael Barefoot and Tim Manale , A Southern Season

Dennis Deschaine , Al Dente Pasta Company

George G. Gellert , Atalanta Corporation

Allison Hooper and Bob Reese , Vermont Creamery

Paula Lambert , The Mozzarella Company

2024 Hall of Fame Class

Jack Acree , Saffron Road Foods

Bob Bruno , R.J. BRUNO INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Gary Chandler , Chandler Foods Sales

Cristiano Creminelli , Charcuterie Artisans/Creminelli

Maha Freij , Village Gourmet

Phil Gatto , True Story Foods

Ron Tanner , Specialty Food Association/Tanner Food Group

"I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the Hall of Fame inductees and Lifetime Achievement Award winners for their years of service, vision, and contribution to the specialty food industry," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "These outstanding leaders have helped advance not just our industry, but also SFA and all of its members. Congratulations to all of the honorees on well-deserved recognition."

The 2024 Hall of Fame inductees and Lifetime Achievement Award winners will be recognized alongside the 2024 winners of the sofi™ and SFA Leadership Awards at the inaugural sofi Awards Gala, a special event hosted by SFA on Monday, June 24, at Lavan Midtown in New York City.

The Summer Fancy Food Show—June 23-25 at NYC's Javits Center—features thousands of specialty food products from domestic and international exhibitors, educational programming, special events, and networking opportunities. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. For more information, please click here .

