LifeVac Supports National Choking Awareness Day March 28th 2021

NESCONSET, N.Y., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur Lih, Founder and CEO of LifeVac, the revolutionary airway clearance device (ACD), will be appearing in multiple media outlets to support National Choking Awareness Day, which is March 28th, 2021. "Choking is the number four cause of accidental death in the United States, one child dies every five days, with almost 5,000 people choking to death every year," said Mr. Lih. "Awareness of the behaviors and conditions that increase the risk of choking is critical in preventing it from occurring," Lih continued."

LifeVac Home Kit

"We continue to demonstrate that choking deaths can be eradicated with prevention, awareness and proper rescue guidelines, including the use of a LifeVac," Mr. Lih said. "We continue our mission and are humbled to take the National Choking Awareness Day message to our network of supporters."

LifeVac has been featured on Fox and Friends, WABC7, The Doctors, WPIX, Doctor Radio, in Forbes Magazine among others. LifeVac has registered 117 lives saved to date including 49 children all over the world.

About LifeVac - LifeVac is a non-invasive, non-powered, portable (ACD) airway clearance device developed to clear an airway obstruction from a victim in a choking related emergency. For more information or to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net SAVE A LIFE

