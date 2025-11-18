LifeWave Breaks Attendance Records at 2025 "Share the Light" Global Conference in Anaheim

Event Features William Shatner, Elton John, The Doobie Brothers, and Major Product Launches

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave, Inc., a global leader in innovative wellness technology, announced record-breaking attendance at its 2025 Global Conference, "Share the Light," held October 23–25, 2025, in Anaheim, California. The company welcomed its largest-ever audience, both on-site and virtually, as thousands of Brand Partners from over 35 countries gathered for three days of innovation, inspiration, and celebration.

The conference featured major product announcements, including Cellergize™ Evening, a nighttime companion to LifeWave's popular supplement line, designed to support the body's natural restoration process, and the global debut of the AI-powered LifeWave NOW app, an intelligent marketing platform providing personalized social media tools, progress tracking, and team-building tools.

The event also marked the world premiere of LifeWave's original short film, The World's Oldest Intern, starring legendary actor William Shatner. The comedic and inspiring short follows Shatner as he takes on his first internship at LifeWave, discovering innovation, curiosity, and the remarkable LifeWave HQ Welcome Center designed by Doug Drexler, the Academy, BAFTA, and Emmy-award winning Star Trek production and visual effects artist.

An inspiring lineup of speakers included keynote David Schmidt, LifeWave's Founder and CEO, Alison Levine, world-renowned mountaineer and leadership expert. Each shared insights on innovation, leadership, and human potential, leaving attendees motivated to carry the conference's theme, Share the Light, forward.

The celebration reached new heights with a remarkable line-up of live performances by the Grammy-award winning talents The Doobie Brothers and global icon Elton John, whose unforgettable closing concert brought the crowd to its feet.

LifeWave proudly celebrated the inaugural induction of Brand Partners into its newly established Hall of Fame during the Conference. This recognition honors individuals who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and leadership over the years. Inductees were recognized across three tiers: Silver (10 years), Gold (15 years), and Platinum (20 years). This year's honorees include Silver recipient Lorenzo Mc Grew, Gold recipient Krzysztof Markowski, and Platinum recipients Chuck Michael, Roy Surjono, and David & Spira Jumper.

"This year's Share the Light Conference was more than an event — it was a movement," said David Schmidt, Founder & CEO of LifeWave Inc. "From groundbreaking technology to world-class inspiration, this milestone gathering reflected our mission to bring light and healing into the world, providing people with more energy, vitality and hope."

About LifeWave, Inc.

LifeWave, Inc., headquartered in Draper, Utah, is a global wellness and technology company dedicated to helping people live happier, healthier, and more energetic lives through innovative life technology products. With millions of customers worldwide, LifeWave continues to pioneer advancements in wellness technology and human performance.

