LifeWave Celebrates Unprecedented Growth and the Grand Opening of Its Global Headquarters and Welcome Center.

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a period of unprecedented growth, LifeWave is excited to announce the grand opening of its new Global Headquarters and Welcome Center. While many companies in the sector are experiencing challenges, LifeWave stands out as a beacon of success and innovation.

Founded in 2004, LifeWave has consistently pushed the boundaries of life technology with its groundbreaking phototherapy patches, designed to enhance quality of life without the use of drugs or chemicals. In just under two decades, the company has transformed from a direct selling startup into a global leader, now serving markets across the world with unprecedented success.

Consistent Growth in a Challenging Market

LifeWave's growth trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. Since the launch of its hero product, X39®, in 2019, the company has seen a staggering 2000% increase in revenue, reaching $370 million annually by 2023. This growth has been driven by the company's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and the well-being of its Customers and Brand Partners.

"LifeWave's commitment to our Brand Partners and the direct selling industry has allowed us to thrive," said David Schmidt, Founder and CEO of LifeWave. "We have developed a winning formula of creating new products thru innovation, patenting these new technologies, and then making them exclusive to our Customers and Brand Partners. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the incredible people in our business who share our vision of transforming lives for the better."

Grand Opening of the Global Headquarters and Welcome Center

In conjunction with its continued success, LifeWave is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its state-of-the-art Global Headquarters and Welcome Center. This new facility symbolizes LifeWave's commitment to its global community and provides a space for innovation, collaboration, and engagement with Brand Partners and customers from around the world.

The new headquarters will serve as the epicenter of LifeWave's operations, housing its futuristic welcome center designed to offer an immersive experience of LifeWave's groundbreaking life technology.

"With the accelerated evolution of the sector, the importance for direct selling companies to authentically connect with product enthusiasts and business builders has never been greater," said Meredith Berkich, President of LifeWave. "Our new Welcome Center is an absolute differentiator, a physical manifestation of our vision for the future. We anticipate the interactive experience will continue to attract the entrepreneurs who are driving and sustaining our growth."

Looking to the Future

As LifeWave continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains committed to its mission of helping people live long, live well and live young. The Grand Opening marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for LifeWave, as it continues to lead the wellness movement with integrity, innovation, and light.

About LifeWave

LifeWave is a pioneering life technology company dedicated to enhancing quality of life through innovative health technology. Founded in 2004 by David Schmidt, LifeWave is known for its unique phototherapy patches that harness visible and infrared light, tapping into the body's natural energy reserves. With a mission to maximize the future of human potential, LifeWave continues to lead the wellness industry through its commitment to research, quality, and customer satisfaction.

