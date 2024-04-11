LifeWave Honored with the Prestigious 2024 Direct Selling News Bravo Growth Award

DRAPER, Utah, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave, a global leader in life technology solutions, proudly announces its achievement of the 2024 Direct Selling News (DSN) Bravo Growth Award. This notable honor is awarded to the direct selling company that showcases consistent high-integrity and sustainable business growth over the past five years.

Meredith Berkich, President of LifeWave, accepted the award at the Direct Selling News event in Irving, Texas, where she was also a featured speaker. Berkich expressed her gratitude, "Achieving the Bravo Growth Award in the same year we celebrate our 20th anniversary is a monumental achievement for LifeWave. It symbolizes the dedication of our Founder & CEO David Schmidt, our team, field leadership, the quality of our products, and the strength of our community. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation."

Founded in 2004, LifeWave has been dedicated to lighting the way with innovations in life technology that reimagines the future of human possibility. The company's 20th anniversary is not only a significant milestone but also a reflection of its enduring commitment to empowering people to take control of their well-being, livelihood, and longevity.

The celebration of LifeWave's anniversary is complemented by the company's recent market entry into South Korea. This expansion, coupled with a focus on the strength and sustainability of current markets, is a key component of LifeWave's growth strategy, further solidifying its global presence.

As LifeWave looks forward to the next 20 years, the company remains dedicated to innovation, quality, and the well-being of its global community. This Bravo Growth Award serves as both a landmark and a motivator, encouraging LifeWave to continue its mission of enhancing health and wellness worldwide.

For more information about LifeWave and its commitment to improving wellness around the world, please visit lifewave.com.

About LifeWave:

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a pioneer in the life technology industry dedicated to helping individuals achieve their best health through innovative technology and direct selling. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, LifeWave has established itself as a leader in life technology with a commitment to improving lives and empowering individuals across the globe.

Contact Information:

Jason Wight

Global Director of Communications

[email protected]

www.lifewave.com

SOURCE LifeWave, Inc.