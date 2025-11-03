LifeWave Launches Cellergize™ Evening: Nighttime Supplement for Relaxation, Recovery, and Restorative Sleep

The New Formula Joins the $11.8 Billion Global Sleep and Recovery Supplement Market as Part of the

Brand's Growing Collection of Science-Driven Wellness Innovations

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave , the global leader in wearable wellness technology, is announcing the debut of Cellergize Evening , a new drink supplement formulated to help the body unwind and prepare for deep, restorative sleep. The US launch was revealed during the company's 2025 Global Conference in Anaheim, California, where thousands of Brand Partners gathered this month to celebrate innovation and connection within the LifeWave community.

For over two decades, LifeWave has pioneered life technology that helps people feel, perform, and live better, most notably through its X39® and Aeon® phototherapy patches, Silent Nights® sleep patch, and breakthrough supplement Cellergize Morning. Each product reflects the company's philosophy of activating the body's natural energy through scientific innovation. With Cellergize™ Evening, LifeWave introduces its first supplement designed specifically for nighttime recovery, advancing its mission to enhance relaxation and overnight renewal. The launch also marks the brand's entry into the growing $11.8 billion global sleep and recovery supplement market.

Designed to work in harmony with Cellergize™ Morning and X39 patches, Cellergize™ Evening features a targeted blend of taurine, magnesium, L-theanine, nattokinase, and fiber, known for their calming and recovery supporting properties.

"Our mission has always been to help people live, feel, and perform at their best," said David Schmidt, Founder and CEO of LifeWave. "With Cellergize Evening, we're extending that commitment into the nighttime hours, helping the body power off naturally so it can restore from within."

When paired with LifeWave's patented phototherapy patch technology, Cellergize Evening enhances the body's ability to relax and rebalance energy for optimal next-day performance.

Key Ingredients & Benefits:

Contains an important amino acid for brain function (Taurine)*





May support muscle relaxation (Magnesium)*





Supports relaxation in preparation for sleep (L-Theanine)*





Supports cardiovascular function (Magnesium, Nattokinase)*





Contains prebiotic fiber (FiberSol)*

The announcement marks another milestone in LifeWave's commitment to science-driven wellness and community innovation. Cellergize Evening is available now through LifeWave Brand Partners, LifeWave.com, inviting users to experience the next evolution in nighttime recovery. Retailing for $79.95, Cellergize Evening reflects the brand's dedication to making premium wellness innovation widely accessible.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About LifeWave

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations. With breakthrough products including the X39® and Aeon® phototherapy patches, Silent Nights® sleep patch, and Cellergize™ supplements, the company continues to redefine recovery and performance through science-based solutions. With product distribution in over 100 countries, LifeWave is dedicated to helping people from all over access the body's natural energy through science-based technologies that support wellness at the source. For more information, visit www.lifewave.com .

