Lifeway Foods® Announces Inclusion in Russell 2000® Index

Leading kefir company added as part of 2024 Russell Reconstitution

MORTON GROVE, Ill., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today announced that the Company has been included in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective at the open of U.S. equity markets on July 1, 2024.

"We are pleased that Lifeway has earned inclusion in the Russell indexes," said Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "With our recent earnings report marking an incredible string of 18 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and 4 consecutive quarters of record net sales, we welcome the elevated visibility within the investment community. Being part of the Russell indexes enhances our visibility to the many institutions and funds that consider them a key market reference point. We are excited about the opportunity to increase our exposure and continue creating shareholder value."

The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell Indexes and the Reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

