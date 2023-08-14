Lifeway Foods® Announces Record Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Net sales increase 17.1% year-over-year to $39.2 million; up 34.5% compared to 2021

Delivers 15th straight quarter of year-over-year net sales growth and 1,170 basis points of year-over-year gross profit margin improvement

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"I am thrilled to report yet another exceptional quarter in 2023, highlighted by our continued trend of strong year-over-year net sales growth as well as substantial gross margin improvements," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Our proactive operating discipline, along with easing inflationary pressures, have recently allowed us to further reap the benefits of our consistent topline expansion as our gross profit margin increased 1,170 basis points year-over-year and 710 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Alongside the improving profitability, our impressive net sales growth of 17.1%, Lifeway's 15th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, reflects another meaningful increase in volumes and the wide customer acceptance of inflation-justified price increases. Our customers continue to demonstrate their loyalty to our premium, better-for-you offerings, and we continue to capitalize on incremental consumers seeking out high quality products at an exceptional value through our strategic investments in both retail and branding initiatives. As usual, we will pursue further measures to gain exposure to new customers through both marketing and distribution opportunities. We see potential growth avenues for our core kefir products, as well as Lifeway Farmer Cheese, a strong performing item that has the benefit of recent press attention related to popular social media recipes for blended cottage cheese. I'm proud of our execution so far this year and energized to build upon the momentum in the second half of 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales were $39.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $5.7 million or 17.1% from the same period of 2022. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 28.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 17.0% in the same period of 2022. The 1,170 basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of our branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.3% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 15.9% in the same period of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million or $0.22 per basic and $0.21 per diluted common share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands)





June 30, 2023



December 31,





Unaudited



2022

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,449



$ 4,444

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts & allowances

of $1,390 and $1,820 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively



11,320





11,414

Inventories, net



9,670





9,631

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,214





1,445

Refundable income taxes



4





44

Total current assets



29,657





26,978



















Property, plant and equipment, net



21,699





20,905

Operating lease right-of-use asset



136





174

Goodwill



11,704





11,704

Intangible assets, net



7,168





7,438

Other assets



1,800





1,800

Total assets

$ 72,164



$ 68,999



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ 1,250



$ 1,250

Accounts payable



5,565





7,979

Accrued expenses



4,294





3,813

Accrued income taxes



1,024





–

Total current liabilities



12,133





13,042

Line of credit



2,777





2,777

Note payable



1,980





2,477

Operating lease liabilities



73





104

Deferred income taxes, net



3,029





3,029

Total liabilities



19,992





21,429



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,656

and 14,645 outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



4,167





3,624

Treasury stock, at cost



(16,920)





(16,993)

Retained earnings



58,416





54,430

Total stockholders' equity



52,172





47,570



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 72,164



$ 68,999



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























Net sales

$ 39,230



$ 33,491



$ 77,134



$ 67,590



































Cost of goods sold



27,299





27,207





56,329





55,070

Depreciation expense



651





587





1,299





1,243

Total cost of goods sold



27,950





27,794





57,628





56,313



































Gross profit



11,280





5,697





19,506





11,277



































Selling expenses



2,571





2,482





6,090





5,684

General and administrative



3,808





2,839





6,943





6,131

Amortization expense



135





135





270





270

Total operating expenses



6,514





5,456





13,303





12,085



































Income (loss) from operations



4,766





241





6,203





(808)



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(109)





(52)





(213)





(94)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



33





–





33





–

Other (expense) income, net



(5)





(4)





–





(5)

Total other income (expense)



(81)





(56)





(180)





(99)



































Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



4,685





185





6,023





(907)



































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



1,529





65





2,037





(132)



































Net income (loss)

$ 3,156



$ 120



$ 3,986



$ (775)



































Earnings (loss) per common share:































Basic

$ 0.22



$ 0.01



$ 0.27



$ (0.05)

Diluted

$ 0.21



$ 0.01



$ 0.26



$ (0.05)



































Weighted average common shares:































Basic



14,654





15,466





14,649





15,450

Diluted



15,084





15,875





15,058





15,772



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands)





Six months ended June 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 3,986



$ (775)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



1,569





1,513

Stock-based compensation



655





547

Non-cash interest expense



3





3

Bad debt expense



2





–

Deferred revenue



–





(15)

Gain on sale of equipment



(33)





–

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



91





(424)

Inventories



(39)





(151)

Refundable income taxes



40





(440)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



232





154

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



(2,526)





246

Accrued expenses



451





(462)

Accrued income taxes



1,024





(725)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



5,455





(529)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(1,990)





(1,710)

Proceeds from sales of equipment



40





–

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,950)





(1,710)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of note payable



(500)





(500)

Net cash used in financing activities



(500)





(500)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



3,005





(2,739)



















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,444





9,233



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 7,449



$ 6,494



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 973



$ 640

Cash paid for interest

$ 238



$ 88



















Non-cash investing activities















Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$ 110



$ 398

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$ –



$ 36



