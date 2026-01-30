Lifeway Foods® Launches Kefir-Packed Power Play Shake for Barry's 'Find Your Strength' Challenge

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, is partnering with Barry's , the global leader in boutique fitness, for its Find Your Strength challenge, fueling participants with the newly launched, kefir-packed Power Play shake available at Barry's Fuel Bar locations nationwide.

Lifeway Power Play Shake at Barry’s

The Lifeway Power Play shake blends Organic Plain Whole Milk Kefir, blue spirulina, chia seeds, almond milk, vanilla whey protein, granola, and blueberries, providing a protein- and probiotic-packed boost to energize workouts and support recovery.

The Find Your Strength challenge runs from January 26 through February 25, 2026, with participants choosing their track: 12 classes in 30 days or 20 classes in 30 days. This global challenge spans Barry's Red Rooms worldwide, and all class modalities count toward the goal. Participants who complete the challenge will be recognized for their accomplishments, with rewards and incentives provided by Barry's.

"Our probiotic-rich kefir provides protein and essential, bioavailable nutrients to support gut health, recovery, and overall wellness," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "It's a natural fit for Barry's Find Your Strength challenge, and we're excited to help participants fuel their workouts and recover with a shake that's both nourishing and delicious."

The Lifeway Power Play shake will be available at Barry's Fuel Bar locations nationwide throughout the challenge, providing a convenient and delicious way to boost performance and recovery after each class. Lifeway will also be setting up a kefir smoothie bowl bar at Barry's Hamptons studios this summer, allowing guests to fuel up with probiotic-rich creations after their workouts.

For more information about Lifeway or its products, visit lifewayfoods.com. For more information on Barry's and the Find Your Strength challenge, visit strength.barrys.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com .

About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Launched in 1998 in Los Angeles, it was the original pioneer in the global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle brand with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With 97 studios spanning 18 countries, plus its digital offering, Barry's X, Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community with its signature Red Room workout experience both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training) and RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with lifting.) Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit: https://www.barrys.com/.

