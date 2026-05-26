LI.FI Expands Execution Infrastructure for Stablecoin Payments and Real-World Assets

The rollout targets fintechs, neobanks, wallets, and regulated financial firms that need cross-chain execution to work like a payments product: predictable outputs, no gas friction, and configurable compliance controls.

BERLIN, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LI.FI, the protocol enabling applications, wallets, and fintechs to build onchain workflows on top of aggregated decentralized liquidity across multiple ecosystems, today announced the strategic rollout of expanded enterprise-grade capabilities powered by LI.FI Intents, its production intent-based execution architecture. LI.FI Intents will advance the underlying execution layer for stablecoin payments, tokenized real-world assets, and compliant onchain liquidity as each of these verticals continues to scale at a rapid pace.

Cross-chain stablecoin movement is still operationally fragmented for consumer fintech applications. Gas costs vary, outputs aren't guaranteed, and users are expected to manage wallets and fund gas tokens before a transaction can complete. None of that is compatible with a payments product where unit economics depend on predictable fees and user experience depends on zero friction. LI.FI Intents removes those constraints.

"The needs of enterprises and institutions building with digital assets are evolving rapidly as blockchain infrastructure moves beyond crypto-native use cases and toward real-world financial applications," said Philipp Zentner, CEO and Co-Founder of LI.FI. "We're seeing growing demand from fintech platforms, wallets, exchanges, and institutional firms for infrastructure that can support tokenized assets, payments, and regulated financial products at scale. LI.FI Intents reflects that broader shift, as we continue building infrastructure designed for predictable execution, integrator-controlled routing, and flexible compliance requirements across ecosystems. Our focus is on giving developers and institutions the flexibility and reliability needed to bring more global financial activity onchain and power the next generation of financial systems."

Stablecoin payments have become the primary use case for LI.FI Intents—the system's predictable execution and streamlined user experience with features like 1:1 stablecoin swaps between in-demand assets like USDC and USDT enable exact-output transfers across chains without requiring end users to manage gas tokens or navigate underlying blockchain complexity, while applications maintain control over how flows are structured.

Another key use case is tokenized real-world assets, including tokenized U.S. Treasuries, equities, and commodities. LI.FI Intents enables applications to integrate access to multiple tokenized asset issuers through a unified interface while handling execution, routing, and eligibility requirements across fragmented infrastructure.

Underlying these is LI.FI's solver network, which draws on CEX inventory, OTC desks, and proprietary balance sheets to deliver market-maker-grade execution: tight spreads, reliable fills, and exact output amounts. LI.FI Intents was developed in parallel with the Open Intents Framework, a set of open, permissionless standards for intent-based execution built by the Ethereum Foundation in collaboration with LI.FI and other ecosystem contributors.

"The LI.FI team played a huge role not only in accelerating the OIF but also in helping ensure it would translate into real adoption and impact across Ethereum," said Josh Rudolf, Head of Platform, Ethereum Foundation.

"Tokenized equities will only reach mainstream scale if they can move across platforms with the same reliability users expect from modern financial infrastructure," said Val Gui, General Manager of xStocks. "At Payward Services, we're building xStocks around that principle: making equities more portable, interoperable, and usable across the onchain ecosystem. LI.FI's intent-based execution infrastructure helps advance that vision by reducing the complexity of cross-chain movement, so tokenized assets can become more accessible to users and more useful to the applications building the next generation of capital markets."

LI.FI Intents is now live in production and already available on industry-leading apps like Jumper and wallets like Rabby, to enable a new class of customizable execution infrastructure across these verticals. The rollout is supported by the continued expansion of LI.FI's capabilities and the company's recently announced $29 million Series A extension funding round, which has accelerated development across its infrastructure and expanded its ability to support application demand across onchain financial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://li.fi/

ABOUT LI.FI PROTOCOL

LI.FI is a non-custodial, open-source protocol that connects decentralized liquidity across multiple blockchain ecosystems. By aggregating access to third-party bridges and decentralized exchanges, LI.FI enables developers to integrate seamless multi-chain functionality into their applications through a single point of connection. This infrastructure reduces the complexity of navigating fragmented blockchain networks while ensuring users maintain control of their assets at all times. It has built a connective layer that powers intuitive, multi-chain experiences on the front end, while preserving the decentralized principles that define Web3. After being founded in 2021 in Germany, LI.FI has seen extensive growth globally with over 1000+ partners in the market currently.

PRESS CONTACT

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SOURCE LI.FI