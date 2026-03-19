LI.FI Wins "DeFi Innovation Award" in 10th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing the World's Most Innovative Financial Technology Companies

BERLIN, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LI.Fl, a powerful developer toolkit enabling on-chain swaps and cross-chain bridging within decentralized applications, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "DeFi Innovation Award" in the 10th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market today.

Founded in 2021 by CEO Philipp Zentner and his co-founder, LI.FI has grown into one of DeFi's fastest-growing aggregation protocols by serving as a universal connectivity layer for digital assets. Rather than competing with bridges or decentralized exchanges, LI.FI unifies them – aggregating every major cross-chain bridge, DEX, and solver quote into a single, secure API. This allows wallets, apps, and financial platforms to offer token swapping, bridging, one-click depositing, and composable widgets through a single point of integration, abstracting away cross-chain complexity for developers and end users alike.

LI.FI is now integrated by more than 850 partners, including Robinhood, Binance, Kraken, MetaMask, Phantom, and many more, and has processed over $75 billion in total transfer volume across more than 85 million transfers spanning 65+ blockchains. The protocol has grown its peak monthly volume by 595% over the past year, from $1.15 billion in October 2024 to $8 billion in October 2025. The company has raised $51.7 million in total funding, including a $29 million Series A extension led by Multicoin Capital and CoinFund, and has scaled to more than 100 employees worldwide.

"As blockchain infrastructure proliferates across multiple L1s, L2s, and protocols, the fragmentation problem facing developers and financial platforms has become one of DeFi's defining challenges. LI.FI solves this by serving as the universal liquidity layer that connects all of them," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "By aggregating bridges, DEXs, and solvers into a single API, LI.FI enables the next generation of fintech and DeFi products to become truly chain-agnostic, user-friendly, and globally interoperable – and its growth metrics speak for themselves. We're pleased to recognize LI.FI with our 2026 'DeFi Innovation Award."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a wide range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. The program spotlights the companies driving measurable innovation across the global financial technology ecosystem.

"Over the past year, we've significantly expanded our product suite to strengthen our position in the market and provide a more seamless experience for both B2B partners and their users. Our goal remains to make composability invisible and reliable, enabling the entire industry to build on it confidently," said Philipp Zentner, Co-Founder and CEO of LI.FI. "Thank you to FinTech Breakthrough for this recognition. We will continue laying the foundation for the next generation of crypto applications, enabling developers and companies to access liquidity across all blockchain ecosystems in ways that were previously overly complex or inaccessible."

As blockchain expansion continues to grow more complex, LI.FI is building critical infrastructure to seamlessly connect all blockchains, enabling scalable and accessible multi-chain rails for any business. The company is also developing infrastructure for AI agents, stablecoins, and RWAs, alongside planned product launches that will support these advancements.

About LI.FI

LI.FI is a non-custodial, open-source protocol that connects decentralized liquidity across multiple blockchain ecosystems. By aggregating access to third-party bridges and decentralized exchanges, LI.FI enables developers to integrate seamless multi-chain functionality into their applications through a single point of connection. This infrastructure reduces the complexity of navigating fragmented blockchain networks while ensuring users maintain control of their assets at all times. It has built a connective layer that powers intuitive, multi-chain experiences on the front end, while preserving the decentralized principles that define Web3. After being founded in 2021 in Germany, LI.FI has seen extensive growth globally, with over 850+ partners in the market currently. For more information, visit li.fi or follow LI.FI on X @lifiprotocol.

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About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE LI.FI