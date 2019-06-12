Lift Downdraft Range Hood by Zephyr

Lift's thin profile allows it to discreetly hide behind the cooktop, rangetop, or range. It is the ideal space-saving solution for kitchen islands or peninsulas where a wall or island hood is not preferred. Once powered on, Lift elevates to an 18-inch rise, the ideal capture for large pots and pans. When the home chef is finished cooking and the air has been ventilated, Lift retracts out of sight with a push of a button .

With powerful Tri-Capture Zones, Lift ensures all smoke, grease, and odors are eliminated through three entry points on the right and left sides, as well as the top of the downdraft. And its Four-Way Ducting lets the installer duct the hood out the front, side, rear or bottom to accommodate more flexible blower configurations. Lift features an Internal 600 CFM Blower and 600 – 1,000 CFM In-Line and External Blowers. Available in 30- and 36-inch widths, Lift is designed with the Zephyr dual-level BriteStrip™ LED to illuminate the cooking surface, and a welded and polished body to complement all kitchen design styles.

Lift's Memory Controls restore the previously used settings, such as blower speed and light levels. A recirculating option is available for applications that cannot duct to the outside. With its powerful performance and convenient functionality, ventilating the cooking space has never been easier – or more uplifting.

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ - its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

