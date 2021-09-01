LiftMaster Expands Line of Fire Door Products to Provide Retro-Fit Solutions for Every Application

"LiftMaster is dedicated to providing our customers with fire door solutions that minimize property damage and increase safety while remaining cost-effective for commercial building managers and installers," said Eric Hunter, Senior Manager of LiftMaster Engineered Services. "That's why our fire door products are developed as retrofit solutions to enhance the performance of these vital safety barriers without requiring the purchase and installation of a new door system."

LiftMaster's scalable line of fire door products are designed to meet the needs of any building fire system.

To fulfill the needs of businesses and facilities that would like to replace a fire door operator without purchasing and installing a brand-new door system, LiftMaster plans to add the Retro-Fit Door Hoist Operator FDHS16LIFTRETRO to its current offerings of retro-fit fire door products.

Designed to provide commercial buildings with a fully functional ANSI/UL 10B compliant solution, the Retro-Fit Door Hoist Operator makes it possible to operate a rolling steel fire door with ease when no power is present, offering a compact but effective solution that meets all fire door compliance standards and ensures safe and reliable operation.

To contact LiftMaster Engineered Services and find more information on LiftMaster's full line of fire door products go to: https://www.liftmaster.com/fire-door-products

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

SOURCE LiftMaster