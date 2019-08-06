LiftMaster Introduces Dock Door Operator with Cloud-Based Access and Dock Management Capabilities

"Facility management can be a stressful and demanding job, with varied and sometimes unpredictable daily challenges and often shrinking resources," said Jeff Klein, Vice President, Commercial Business Unit, LiftMaster. "By installing a motorized and connected access system like the LiftMaster Light-Duty Dock Door Operator with myQ Business Facility, managers can easily monitor access points in real time, measure their performance, and track their current open/close door status to help increase efficiency, safety, and security, which can help improve warehouse operations and reduce overall stress levels."

For businesses and facilities with light-duty cycle requirements that are looking to motorize full vertical lift dock doors, the Dock Door Operator provides a cost-effective solution that comes with unique key features including:

Connected Access Management Solutions: The first-of-its-kind myQ Business software provides facility managers with full insight and control over warehouse access points. Additionally, the Dock Door Operator exclusively features the LiftMaster Interface (LMi5) Device that utilizes sensor technology to capture Dock Door Sessions, allowing facility managers and business owners to track truck arrivals, leveler activity, door status and more in real-time. Through an annual subscription, which is included for the first year, business owners and managers can take advantage of:

Access Management – Establishes multi-user permissions-based functionality and reporting. Assigned users can monitor multiple commercial doors and gate operators to track user history and create set schedules and alerts for added safety and security.

Facility Visualization – Provides real-time views on all connected docks, doors and gates within a customized facility dashboard for full control over all access points within the facility.

Commercial Intelligence Reporting – Collects commercial door and gate operator activity, operation and events to develop key benchmarks and customized reports for improved warehouse efficiency, productivity, energy savings, compliance and safety.

Advanced Alerts and Notifications – Enables multiple people/groups to receive alerts and notification based on user-set scenarios for increased safety and security.

Allows up to two door locks per system for added security. Integrated Battery Backup: Ensures access even when the power is out.

Ensures access even when the power is out. Timer-to-Close: Automatically program the door to close after 1, 5 or 10 minutes.

To learn more about Light-Duty Dock Door Operator, please visit LiftMaster.com/for-businesses/commercial-door-operators. To find your nearest LiftMaster dealer, please visit Liftmaster.com/Locate-a-Dealer.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a major manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

