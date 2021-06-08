LiftMaster Introduces Smart Video Intercom Solution for Apartment Buildings and Multifamily Communities

A sleek smart device with a 7" fade resistant, high-definition color touch display that features a built-in wide-angle camera, LiftMaster's Smart Video Intercom is secure, easy to install and use, and provides residents with a safe, modern living experience they desire. Designed with both property managers and residents in mind, the Smart Video Intercom - M comes with customizable applications that help streamline the management of buildings, residents and community access points and provide clear visuals for safety and convenience.

"The integrated camera helps keep buildings secure and allows residents to see, speak and open the door for visitors through their smartphone with the myQ Community app," said Jenny Lytle, General Manager of LiftMaster Access Controls. "Additionally, through the myQ Community cloud-based platform, property managers can easily monitor who is entering the building throughout the day and also have access to real-time and recorded events."

The Smart Video Intercom's myQ Community platform will soon be able to link to a community's property management system for automatic tenant directory updates through partnerships with leading Property Management Systems, including RealPage®. Community managers can further enhance the resident experience and spend less time managing and granting access with the myQ Community app. Residents who use the app will have access to one-way video calling and two-way video voice communication to identify guests before granting access and a "press to unlock" feature that allows residents to easily unlock any authorized access points with their smartphone.

The Smart Video Intercom - M is also compatible with LiftMaster's full line of access control products and a lineup of feature-rich options providing access control system solutions to meet the needs of any property. For more information on the LiftMaster Smart Video Intercom - M go to https://www.myq.com/community/smart-community-access

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com .

SOURCE LiftMaster

