LiftMaster Optimizes Facility Operations and Improves Warehouse Performance with myQ Facility and the New myQ Dock Management Service

"Managing a facility with multiple access points and loading docks can be a stressful and demanding job, and any inefficiencies can result in increased expenses or safety issues" said Tom Potosnak, Sr. Director of LiftMaster's Commercial Business. "myQ Dock Management expands awareness beyond the door to surrounding dock equipment, giving facility managers better insight on how they can improve loading efficiency as well as dock safety, performance and utilization."

Expanded analytic capabilities provided by myQ Dock Management provides detailed information around dock operations. The data is then broken down into visual reports, making it easy for facility managers to see what's happening at each loading dock and quickly make any necessary changes needed to increase efficiency, improve load times and reduce detention fees.

Intuitive myQ technology connects LiftMaster's reliable door operators and loading dock equipment with iDock Controls from Poweramp, McGuire and DLM for a scalable view across warehouse doors and loading docks, while myQ Facility and myQ Dock Management software services deliver valuable real-time data and analytics for a complete Smart Facility Access solution. Through an annual subscription, facility managers can improve their warehouse operations with the help of:

myQ Facility - A cloud-based service that provides real-time data, insights and reporting across all myQ connected LiftMaster Commercial Door Operators, Gate Operators and Access Controls within the warehouse. Rich features include:

Asset Tracking - Tracks the door system components to allow for better maintenance planning and reduced downtime.

Tracks the door system components to allow for better maintenance planning and reduced downtime. Access Management – Establishes multi-user permissions-based functionality and reporting. Assigned users can monitor multiple commercial doors and gate operators to track user history and create set schedules and alerts for added safety and security.

– Establishes multi-user permissions-based functionality and reporting. Assigned users can monitor multiple commercial doors and gate operators to track user history and create set schedules and alerts for added safety and security. Facility Visualization – Provides real-time views on all connected docks, doors and gates within a customized facility dashboard for full control over all access points within the facility.

– Provides real-time views on all connected docks, doors and gates within a customized facility dashboard for full control over all access points within the facility. Commercial Intelligence Reporting – Collects commercial door and gate operator activity, operation and events to develop key benchmarks and customized reports for improved warehouse efficiency, productivity, energy savings, compliance and safety.

– Collects commercial door and gate operator activity, operation and events to develop key benchmarks and customized reports for improved warehouse efficiency, productivity, energy savings, compliance and safety. Advanced Alerts and Notifications – Enables multiple people/groups to receive alerts and notification based on user-set scenarios for increased safety and security.

myQ Dock Management - Takes myQ Facility to another level by expanding awareness beyond the door to surrounding dock equipment for a deeper level of analytics and reporting. Enhanced features include:

Real-time Status Reports - Visual reports that show of all loading docks, including which docks are available, approaching or past load time requirement, and time stamps of recent activity.

- Visual reports that show of all loading docks, including which docks are available, approaching or past load time requirement, and time stamps of recent activity. Historical Data Reports – Easily analyze dock activity to help improve loading efficiency, dock performance and utilization. You can also search for any past truck-at-dock session to review the recorded loading activity of each, as well as any detention fees you may have incurred. Compare and manage any incurred detentions fees by carrier or date.

