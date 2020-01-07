LiftMaster Partners with Yale Home to Expand Its myQ-Connected Ecosystem For Smart Home Access

"LiftMaster takes pride in combining dependable hardware with our myQ smart technology to create relevant home access solutions that bring peace of mind to our customer's everyday lives," said Jeff Meredith, President and COO of Chamberlain Group, the parent company of LiftMaster and Chamberlain brand garage door openers and smart access solutions. "By partnering with Yale, we are able to extend our myQ access solutions beyond the garage to the front, side and rear doors of our customer's homes. LiftMaster is excited to offer this expanded capability of monitoring and controlling all home access points to our millions of myQ customers."

The myQ-connected Yale|LiftMaster Smart Keypad Lever and Yale|LiftMaster Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt will allow homeowners to upgrade their existing locks with a keyless entry system that can be locked or unlocked from their phone, anytime, from anywhere. No more having to keep track of keys or share keys with friends and family. Through the myQ App, homeowners can receive alerts when a door is locked or unlocked, easily lock or unlock the door in real-time or share access through the myQ Guest feature with up to three people. With the addition of these myQ-connected locks, LiftMaster offers a full suite of integrated myQ products that allows homeowners to build a complete smart home access solution that provides peace of mind, knowing the front door is locked, the garage door is closed and the home is secure.

"At Yale, we're dedicated to providing our customers with secure and convenient access to their homes, and collaborating with the world's leading smart home companies is a major way that we bring this vision to life," said Jason Williams, President of Yale's Smart Residential Group. "Creating a smart lock that works with LiftMaster and the myQ app made perfect sense for Yale, as we can better serve customers whose primary entryway is the garage. Now, LiftMaster users can enjoy the simplicity and convenience of the myQ experience with trusted secure hardware from Yale."

The Yale|LiftMaster Smart Keypad Lever and Yale|LiftMaster Smart Touchscreen Deadbolt locks require the myQ hub to operate. They will be available soon for purchase on Liftmaster.com and through select LiftMaster dealers starting at $260. For more information, visit LiftMaster.com/keyless-smart-lock.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a major manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

About Yale

Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Yale products have been helping people to secure their favorite belongings since 1840. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry and was recently named a 2019 Brand Leader in Smart Door Locks/Deadbolt Locks by CE Pro. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.yalehome.com .

