LiftMaster Provides Reliable Access With Its Comprehensive Line of Heavy-Duty, High Cycle Commercial Gate Operators

The HDSW24UL heavy-duty gate operator moves gates up to 2,800 pounds (4,500 pounds with the optional reinforced HDLGARM long arm) or 22 feet in length at variable speeds from 13-36 seconds for a 90 degree opening. It also reduces wear and tear on gate hardware by using variable speed controls that allow users to set the speed of the gate (independently in dual gate applications) and has a slow-start and slow-stop functionality.

"Earlier in the year, LiftMaster introduced the HDSL24UL slide gate operator, and with the launch of the HDSW24UL swing gate operator we are able to offer our customers a complete collection of heavy duty, high-cycle operators to meet the unique needs of every environment, from residential to secured industrial facilities," said Lisa Shoulders, Marketing Manager, Gate Operators. "We are proud to offer durable operators that can move the heaviest gates in the most demanding and busiest of commercial and residential settings. Facility and community managers can rely on these operators for 24/7 uptime, secure access and operator longevity."

LiftMaster's gate operators are myQ capable for total connected access management solutions. LiftMaster's first-of-its-kind myQ® Business™ software provides facility & community managers with full insight and control over gate access points, allowing them to monitor access points in real time, measure their performance, and track their current open/close gate status to help increase efficiency, safety, and security.

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

